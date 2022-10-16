Hello everyone.
We hope everyone had an amazing summer. The first weekend of October, Winston hosted its first Oktoberfest complete with wiener dog races and a tournament event where participants competed in keg rolling races, pretzel eating contests, nail pounding, bucket ball, stein holding and a stein race, with the winner taking home a $10,000 cash prize.
Proceeds from the event were donated to veteran suicide prevention organizations. The event also paid tribute to our lost veterans with a memory book that guests were able to write the names of their lost loved ones with a memory they would like to share, with them read aloud to honor and remember them.
Halloween is just around the corner and we are so excited to see everyone dressed up.
You will want to check out Wildlife Safari’s Boos & Brews for a spooky evening in the Safari Village. Participate in their costume contest while enjoying beverages from some of your favorite local breweries while watching the animals. Also, enjoy some Halloween-style enrichment through the haunted safari walk-thru.
If you are looking for a fun and safe Halloween experience for the kids, Winston’s Grocery Outlet will be hosting a Trunk or Treat from 6-8 p.m on Oct. 29. Make sure to stop by to collect all the tricks and treats.
This is also the time of year that we are reminded of all we are thankful for, gathered around the table with friends and family sharing fond memories of the days that have passed.
If you are able, the National Day of Giving is the Tuesday after Thanksgiving. If you have some cans and bottles laying around, the Winston Area Independence Day committee will be hosting a bottle drive the entire month of November to help fund the 2023 fireworks show.
Bottle donations can be dropped off at Winston Antique Mall, 124 NW Douglas Blvd., to help make next year’s show even more spectacular.
It is crazy to think that December is also just around the corner. What happened to 2022? On Dec. 3, Winston’s festival committee will be hosting its annual tree lighting celebration in Civic Wayside Park, followed by a parade.
Additionally, they will be sponsoring a decorating contest for businesses in the community. We are excited to see the town lit up with colorful lights and fun decorations.
Wander Winston is on Facebook and we would love to have the community come out and celebrate with us. Make sure to follow our page so we can keep you up to date on upcoming events.
We want to wish everyone a safe and happy holiday season.
