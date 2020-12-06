The Oregon Legislature, in partnership with the Governor, allocated $55 Million of federal CARES Act funds for the purpose of providing financial assistance to small businesses affected by economic conditions as a direct result of the COVID-19 pandemic. These funds were allocated to counties to deploy in the form of grants to small businesses who have been financially impacted.
CCD Business Development Corporation was contracted to deploy the Douglas County COVID-19 Business Grant Program.
It is intended that these funds are equally accessible to all businesses within the following categories:
- Hospitality within the service industry — (hotels, motels, bed-and-breakfast, RV parks, recreational and vacation camps, caterers, wineries, breweries, event planning, travel agencies, tour operators, theme parks, bowling alleys and theaters).
- Restaurants that do not have a drive-up option.
- Gyms and fitness facilities
These federal funds are directed to affected businesses with 100 or fewer employees.
Small business must be located in Douglas County.
Qualifying businesses must meet the following eligibility requirements:
- The business is headquartered in Oregon and has its principal operations in Oregon.
- If required by Oregon law to be registered with the Oregon Secretary of State to do business in Oregon, the Business is so registered.
- The business has 100 or fewer employees.
The business was affected in either one of the following two ways:
- For-profit and non-profit (limited to 501(c)(3) corporations) businesses that were prohibited from operations as directed by Executive Orders 20-12 or 20-65.
- For-profit and nonprofit (limited to 501(c)(3) corporations) businesses that can demonstrate a one-month decline in sales of 25% or more, incurred by the COVID-19 pandemic, between March 1, 2020 and Nov. 30, 2020 as compared against the same period of time in 2019.
The following businesses are ineligible to apply for or receive funding:
- Passive real estate holding companies and entities holding passive investments.
- Non-profit entities that do not have federal 501(c)(3) status.
- Businesses that experience a decline in revenues for reasons other than those caused by the COVID-19 pandemic (e.g. seasonal or cyclical business cycles.)
- Businesses that are delinquent on federal, state or local taxes that were due on or before the date of application.
- Businesses that do not comply with all federal, state and local laws and regulations.
- Businesses that have closed and do not intend to reopen.
The eligible grant amounts range from $5,000 to $75,000.
You may be wondering what’s the catch and how do I qualify. Theresa Haga, Executive Director for CCD comments, “The catch is CCD needs businesses to apply and act fast. There is a very short window of time to disburse a large amount of money. We have a small staff working hard to contact as many local businesses as possible, but we really need the community to step up and help us spread the word again. If you are hesitant to apply, don’t be. We are still facing an unknown future with winter ahead of us. We want to help as many of our local businesses as possible while the money is available.”
Applications will continue to be accepted through next Friday at 5 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.