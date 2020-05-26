The owners of the Five Guys Burgers and Fries restaurant that is coming to Roseburg this fall want people here to know they are excited to be coming and are hiring.
Dan and Kristy Zakour, along with partner Mel Garges, own Southern Oregon Burgers and Fries, LLC. That limited liability company owns five Five Guys in Southern Oregon and the one opening later this year next to the Hampton Inn, located at 1620 NW Mulholland Drive.
Dan Zakour said they plan on opening the Roseburg Five Guys in September, and have started hiring managers for the restaurant. The restaurant will have between 40 and 50 employees, and hiring to fill those positions will begin in July, with training commencing after that, Zakour said.
“We are a family oriented company with high standards when it comes to our customers,” Zakour wrote in an email. “Our wages and benefits we feel are above the average and we are very career oriented. High energy and a great smile are always welcome.
Those interested in getting more information or applying for a management position should send relevant information to fgofsouthernoregon@yahoo.com.
The Five Guys will occupy 2,500 square feet of a nearly 6,400 square-foot building going up next to the Hampton Inn & Suites on Northwest Mulholland Drive. The restaurant will feature indoor and outdoor seating.
A second tenant in the building will be Charter/Spectrum, which will occupy 2,500 square feet of space next to Five Guys, said Polly Johnson, president of Hanna Family, Inc., which owns and is developing the property. The third space in the building is on the west end, covering 1,375 square feet, and it is still available for lease.
Guion Randol Contracting is the general contractor and Cradar Enterprises Inc. is doing the site work. Both are based in Roseburg.
There are more than a dozen Five Guys in Oregon, most clustered in and around Portland, according to the company’s web site. There are also locations in Eugene, Springfield and Medford.
“We are totally excited to get our store open and join the city of Roseburg for a long and enjoyable partnership,” Zakour said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.