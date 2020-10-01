The Ford Family Foundation in Roseburg is joining two other Oregon foundations to help victims of this year’s devastating wildfires.
Gov. Kate Brown announced recently that The Ford Family Foundation, along with Meyer Memorial Trust and Oregon Community Foundation, will collaboratively manage the 2020 Community Rebuilding Fund, a pooled philanthropic fund dedicated to helping Oregon communities recover from the state’s worst fire season on record.
The three foundations, which are the largest in Oregon, jumpstarted the effort by providing $3 million in seed money to the fund. The fund has now grown to over $5 million thanks to the support of thousands of individual donors, companies like the Nike Foundation, Weyerhaeuser, Apple, Wells Fargo, Facebook, Starbucks Foundation, and other businesses with connections to the Pacific Northwest.
“This fund says a lot about the strength of our collective commitment to the future of Oregon," Anne Kubisch, president of The Ford Family Foundation, said in a news release. "For years The Ford Family Foundation has built long-term relationships with partners in communities severely affected by the wildfires. We'll keep listening to rural residents, leaders and organizations to learn how we can best support them through local efforts. We're here for the long haul."
The goal is to gather resources and begin planning for what comes next after the devastation brought by wildfires across a state already reeling from the COVID-19 pandemic.
The 2020 Community Rebuilding Fund will focus on supporting communities and Oregonians hit hard from the devastating wildfires over the long-term, allowing national and local relief organizations to continue addressing people’s immediate needs.
The three foundations are collaboratively managing the pooled fund to address the state’s mid- to long-term needs to rebuild systems of support for communities, including housing, health care, education and employment, the news release said.
Each of the principle foundations has an expertise and combined they are expected to strengthen donor impact by bringing their unique expertise to the effort, the release said.
- The Ford Family Foundation, with roots in Southern Oregon, understands rural Oregonians and has worked closely with many of the towns and communities hardest hit by the wildfires for more than six decades.
- Meyer Memorial Trust focuses on ensuring the most vulnerable Oregonians flourish, and is committed to making sure that particularly hard hit Latinx, Tribal and timber communities are centered in rebuilding efforts.
- Oregon Community Foundation will provide infrastructure for the fund and utilize its experience mobilizing and deploying statewide resources to communities where they are needed most, and activate experience bringing together rural and urban communities, diverse community leaders and donors.
Foundation leaders said they expect the fund to continue to grow over the coming months as businesses and individuals recognize the importance of supporting diverse communities across Oregon over the long-term and invest in the 2020 Community Rebuilding Fund.
“If there’s one thing we can always count on in a crisis, it’s the generosity of Oregonians,” Brown said in the news release. “The outpouring of donations and support in recent days, large and small, has been truly inspiring.”
