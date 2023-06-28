It started out, by all accounts, with the best of intentions.
Greg Kovach, a Roseburg artist and martial arts expert, would help the nonprofit agency Forget Me Not Family Care Home, which provides treatment and services to patients with Alzheimer’s disease, dementia, Parkinson’s disease, and brain injuries. Forget Me Not is led by Pamela Speta, whose husband suffered from dementia for more than a decade before he died in 2018.
Under the agreement, Kovach would sell Forget Me Not his Roseburg home, and use the gym there to provide therapeutic classes for the agency’s clients. But by the time the agreement ended, Speta was accusing Kovach of myriad bad behavior, including threats, theft, defamation and a dog attack that she said resulted in nearly $5,000 in vet fees.
The dispute has now landed in the courts, again, with Speta filing a complaint against Kovach in which she is seeking more than $250,000 for negligence and defamation. The complaint was filed on April 28 in Douglas County Circuit Court. Speta is represented by Roseburg attorney Jason Montgomery.
Kovach was officially notified of the complaint on May 10 and has yet to respond, according to court records.
Kovach declined to comment and referred all questions to his attorney, Tracy McGovern, of the Medford law firm Frohnmayer, Deatherage, Jamieson, Moore, Armosino and McGovern, PC.
McGovern denied the allegations in the complaint and said Kovach was trying to help Speta out by financing the sale of the property. It was Speta who breached the contract by locking Kovach out of the building “without warning,” she said.
“Ms. Speta’s actions have caused a great deal of distress for my client and his family,” McGovern said.
According to the complaint:
Kovach sold the property, located in the 2000 block of Northeast Airport Road, to Forget Me Not in July 2021. The agency intended to use the gym for therapeutic boxing classes under a program called Rock Steady Boxing. Kovach agreed to help Forget Me Not with the boxing program, and an addendum to the sale agreement allowed him to use the gym at no charge for an undefined period of time.
That addendum was reached outside of escrow, and both parties agreed that Kovach would be an independent contractor, and paid $100 a month for each participant in the Rock Steady Boxing program. Both parties also agreed that Kovach would be allowed to use the gym as long as he was assisting with the boxing program.
Forget Me Not also entered into an agreement to be an affiliate of Rock Steady Boxing, Inc., with Kovach listed as a trained coach participating in the program.
Things turned sour between the two parties after the sale, according to the complaint. Kovach “failed and refused to follow Rock Steady Boxing guidelines, including failing to perform assessments of participants prior to the commencement of classes and failing to ensure that participants engaged in stretching exercises to prevent injuries,” the complaint said.
When Speta approached Kovach in an effort to reach an agreement on the management of the boxing program, he said he wanted to be paid $75 an hour to teach the boxing classes. When Speta said that was too much, Kovach “threatened to remove everything from the gym,” which would effectively shut down the program, the complaint said.
When Speta refused to pay Kovach’s “excessive fees,” he stopped working with the boxing program and “began a campaign of retaliation, harassment, and continued defamation against Forget Me Not and Speta,” the complaint said.
Kovach falsely posted on Facebook that Forget Me Not’s Rock Steady Boxing program was closed. He also posted that he had opened his own gym and attempted to solicit Forget Me Not’s boxing participants by meeting with them. When he met with the participants, Kovach told them that Speta was a “thief” and that she “stole” from him, the complaint said.
After that, Kovach went to the Forget Me Not property with a flatbed trailer and two friends, with the intention of removing equipment from the gym, according to the complaint. Speta locked the gym to prevent him from doing so.
Several times, Kovach took property owned by Forget Me Not without permission, including a tiki statue worth $3,000 and bamboo supports for a sign worth $2,500, the complaint said.
The harassment escalated from there, the complaint said:
In July 2021, Kovach dumped large amounts of trash in the Forget Me Not dumpster, which cost Speta $388 in disposal fees. In January 2022, Kovach’s dog, which was not on a leash, attacked and injured Speta’s dog. Speta said she paid $2,415 in veterinary costs to treat the injuries.
At one point, Kovach reportedly told Speta that he had “drug friends” who were “dangerous” and that Septa should “call the police immediately.” Kovach continued his “campaign of public attacks and false statements” about Speta. “His smear campaign rose to the level of implied violence,” the complaint said.
Kovach also reportedly instigated threats of violence from his friends on Facebook. One friend allegedly wrote “I hear people go missing in the woods,” and another threatened to put “flaming shit bags” on the Forget Me Not lawn, the complaint said.
“The violent and threatening rhetoric from Defendant and his so-called ‘drug friends’ caused Speta to fear for her safety,” the complaint said.
The harassment has not stopped, according to the complaint.
Kovach frequently stands on the sidewalk outside of the Forget Me Not location, shouting and holding up signs demanding use of the shop and gym and repeating false statements about the program, the complaint said.
Speta is seeking $250,000 from Kovach for his defamatory comments, which have caused “mental distress, emotional distress, and humiliation.” She is also seeking $5,500 for personal property taken, $4,915 for veterinary expenses and $388 in disposal fees.
Speta is also asking that Kovach be restrained from coming within 300 feet of the Forget Me Not property, from falsely publishing that Forget Me Not Village is closed for business, and from soliciting the agency’s clients.
McGovern, Kovach’s attorney, denied the allegations and said the complaint only tells half the story.
“What is telling from the complaint is what is absent from the narrative,” McGovern said. “Mr. Kovach and his wife agreed to finance the subject property for Ms. Speta because she could not afford it. They tried to help her. As part of that real estate transaction, the parties agreed to allow Mr. Kovach to continue to use the gym on the property as all of his equipment was located in the building and he did not yet have a new location. Mr. Kovach was then locked out of the building without warning and in breach of the agreement.”
This is not the first time the dispute has landed in court.
In May 2022, Kovach filed a complaint in small claims court against Speta and Forget Me Not, alleging that Speta did not return to Kovach the floor mats from the gym.
The case was settled the following month, when Speta agreed to pay Kovach $3,502 for the mats.
An elderly businesswoman shows questionable judgment by entering a real estate arrangement/business agreement with a beefed up dude to teach dementia patients boxing? Am I right? And this is newsworthy? Very entertaining story. Anything with tiki's and astronomical vet bills will get my attention. 😂
