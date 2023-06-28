It started out, by all accounts, with the best of intentions.

Scott Carroll can be reached at scarroll@nrtoday.com or 541-672-3321 x7204. Or follow him on Twitter @scottcarroll15.

React to this story:

0
1
4
0
0

Recommended for you

(1) comment

Sparky55
Sparky55

An elderly businesswoman shows questionable judgment by entering a real estate arrangement/business agreement with a beefed up dude to teach dementia patients boxing? Am I right? And this is newsworthy? Very entertaining story. Anything with tiki’s and astronomical vet bills will get my attention. 😂

Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.