A former worker at the Rock Creek Hatchery is suing the state, claiming he was fired after complaining to supervisors about unhealthy and unsafe working conditions.
Jeffrey Laurie filed the lawsuit on Nov. 18 in Douglas County Circuit court against the State of Oregon and the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife.
According to the complaint:
While working at the hatchery, Laurie rented housing from ODFW. From the beginning of his employment at the hatchery, Laurie said he had respiratory problems due to inadequate ventilation and other issues within the rented housing. Laurie said he reported the issues with the poor air quality numerous times to ODFW officials, but the problem was never rectified.
On Dec. 29 of last year, Laurie notified his supervisor, Dan Meyer, that he was sick. Meyer reportedly “lashed out in anger” upon receiving this information. Four days later, Laurie told Meyer that the HVAC unit servicing the housing was in need of repair. No action was taken at that time by Meyer or ODFW, according to the complaint. The next day, Laurie told Meyer that he was concerned about possibly being exposed to asbestos, radon, and mold. When hearing of his concerns, Meyer reacted angrily and brushed aside the concerns, the complaint said.
On Jan. 8 of this year, a contractor inspected the HVAC system in the housing and provided a repair quote to Meyer that included ducting repairs. Meyer dismissed the repair quote and insisted the ductwork in the dwelling was fine, the complaint said. On Feb. 5, a contractor made minor repairs to the housing but stopped work due to concerns with potential asbestos exposure. The contractor noted substantial problems with the ducting to the dwelling, the complaint said.
On Feb. 10, Laurie told Meyer that the conditions at the housing were making him sick.
“Meyer responded sarcastically and condescendingly, stating, ‘You going to make it 13?’” the complaint said.
Meyer and ODFW did nothing to remedy the problems throughout February. On March 4, a contractor arrived at the dwelling to clean the ducting. Laurie said he assisted the contractor with this work, which involved clearing a large amount of dust and dead rodents. Despite the limited work on March 4, Laurie continued to experience respiratory problems due to the inadequate ventilation in the dwelling, the complaint said.
On March 6, the ducting in the dwelling remained in a state of disrepair. Before March 6, Laurie said he had been in a constant state of illness due to the issues with the dwelling. Laurie said he took it upon himself to repair the ducting in the housing because ODFW was not getting the work done. 12. On March 7, Laurie went to a health clinic to seek care for his respiratory problems. From March 9 through 11, Laurie was ill.
On March 30, Laurie relayed his concerns about his health to Meyer and another employee, including his concerns about being high risk for COVID-I9. Laurie said he should possibly be staying home while ill due to this risk. In response, Meyer said to Laurie: “Maybe you should go clean ponds and think about it before you make a decision that you will regret later.” Meyer followed that up with the question: “What do you want from me?”
On several occasions during his employment, Laurie said he received pressure from Meyer and other ODFW supervisors to work while ill and to not take medical or sick leave. On April 2, due to reported pressure from Meyer, Laurie said he worked despite being sick. He asked not to drive a vehicle however, due to his illness.
On April 3, Laurie again visited a health clinic about his respiratory issues. Laurie obtained a doctor’s note stating that he should not return to work until his cough and other symptoms improved and he did not have a fever for 72 hours. The note further stated that Laurie could return to work on April 13, without restrictions. Laurie was off work sick from April 6 through April 10 due to his illness and in accordance with the doctor’s note.
Laurie returned to work on April 13. Two days later he was fired, according to the complaint.
Laurie is suing for retaliation under the Oregon Family Leave Act, the Oregon Sick Leave Act and the Oregon Safe Employment Act and retaliation for being a whistleblower. Laurie also claims he was wrongfully terminated. He is seeking economic damages consisting of back pay, front pay, and lost benefits in the amount of $408,000 and non-economic damages consisting of emotional distress in the amount of $250,000, for a total of $658,000, plus attorney fees and costs.
Laurie is represented by Roseburg attorney Jason Montgomery.
Neither the State of Oregon nor ODFW have responded to the complaint.
