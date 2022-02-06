Four more graduates from the Umpqua Community College nursing program have joined in a lawsuit filed against the school for abruptly canceling the program’s national accreditation just before they graduated, which they say cost them the chance to work for a federal government facility, such as the Roseburg VA Medical Center.
UCC nursing school graduates Ben Kobernik, Tiffany George, Karra Manuel and Erika Futrell joined onto a lawsuit filed earlier by UCC nursing school graduates Whitney Meacham and Kay Marlow. All six of the UCC graduates are working nurses who live in Douglas County, according to the lawsuit.
UCC did not oppose the motion to allow the four to join the earlier lawsuit, and Douglas County Circuit Court Judge George W. Ambrosini approved the enjoinment on Jan. 27.
The former students are suing for breach of contract and breach of duty of good faith and fair dealing. They each are seeking at least $30,000 in damages, plus attorney fees and court costs, from the school.
The students are all represented by Portland attorney Zachary Duffly. UCC is represented by attorney Luke W. Reese, of the Salem firm Garrett Hemann Robertson P.C.
According to the complaint:
Graduation from a nationally accredited nursing program is a prerequisite for employment with the federal government, including at a U.S. Department of Veteran’s Affairs facility such as the Roseburg VA Medical Center.
The sole national accrediting body for registered nursing associate’s degree programs is the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing. From 2015-2017, UCC held itself out as nationally accredited by the ACEN on its website, in its recruiting materials and in its program description.
Based on those representations, the students enrolled in UCC’s registered nursing program so that, upon graduation, they would hold an associate’s degree from a nationally accredited program and be eligible to work for the federal government, according to the complaint.
The six students completed the academic prerequisites, applied for, and were accepted into the program. They paid all required tuition and fees and successfully satisfied all program requirements.
The students graduated from the program on June 15, 2018. What none of them knew, according to the complaint, is that several weeks before graduation, UCC had canceled the program’s national accreditation, without providing notice to the students.
“Specifically, on April 26, 2018, at UCC’s Nursing Advisory Committee Meeting, April Myler, the Director of UCC’s Nursing Program, ratified the decision to cancel the Program’s ACEN accreditation on behalf of UCC,” the complaint said. “Importantly, under ACEN standards and criteria, nursing programs that voluntarily withdraw from the ACEN can continue their accreditation through the end of that accreditation cycle. Here, the end of the accreditation cycle would have been June 30, 2018 — two weeks after Plaintiffs’ graduation from the Program.”
“Rather than permitting its existing accreditation to run its term, UCC instead specifically requested that the accreditation be withdrawn early, effective May 31, 2018 — two weeks before Plaintiffs’ graduation,” the complaint continues. “UCC did not inform Plaintiffs of this sudden and fundamental change to the Program’s accreditation until July 17, 2018 — nearly three months after UCC canceled it, and over a month after Plaintiffs’ graduation.”
When the students graduated in June, they thought they had earned a nursing degree from a nationally accredited program, the complaint said.
After graduating, Meacham, Marlow, and Kobernik applied to work as registered nurses at the Roseburg VA. It would take more than a month for the six students to learn that the degree they had obtained from the nursing program was legally insufficient for the purposes of seeking employment at the VA, or any federal agency or facility.
The Roseburg VA rejected the employment applications of Meacham, Marlow, and Kobernik because they had not graduated from a nationally-accredited program, the complaint said.
Manuel, George, and Futrell had planned on applying for work at the VA in the summer of 2018, but had not yet done so when they were informed by UCC that the program had surrendered its accreditation. Because of that, Manuel, George and Futrell “did not engage in the futile effort of applying for employment with the VA,” according to the complaint.
“But for the fact that Defendant intentionally surrendered the Program’s national accreditation weeks earlier than necessary, Plaintiffs would have received a degree that rendered them eligible to apply for employment with the federal government,” the complaint said.
Because of that, the students suffered economic harm from lost economic, professional and educational opportunities, and diminished earning capacity, the complaint said.
Duffly did not return a message this week seeking comment. In an earlier interview, he said that the initial complaint involving Meacham and Marlow was not filed until last October because it took the two a while to realize taking such legal action was an option, and then it took Duffly time to research the issues.
He said his clients spent years preparing for nursing school, getting their degrees and now working in that field. The decision by UCC to cancel the accreditation is something that will impact their lives for years, he said.
“This is such a big part of your life and you’re stuck with the results,” Duffly said earlier. “You’re talking about a 10-year arc of someone’s life.”
Part of the reason for filing the complaint is that his clients want answers, Duffly said.
“I don’t think there’s ever been a satisfactory explanation. None of those given held water,” he said. “I think the community would benefit from understanding what happened.”
Duffly also said he reached out to UCC before he filed the complaint to see if the two sides could discuss the matter. He never heard back, he said.
Reese, UCC’s attorney, said “out of respect for all involved” he will not comment on the pending litigation.
He did point out that the UCC nursing program is fully accredited by the Oregon State Board of Nursing, and said that of the 17 accredited and approved associate level nursing programs in Oregon, four also hold the national accreditation referenced in this lawsuit.
In its response to the lawsuit in court filings, UCC denied most allegations and said it “lacks sufficient information and knowledge” to respond to others.
UCC did, however, acknowledge that it canceled the accreditation.
