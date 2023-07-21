Fremont Middle School in Roseburg sent a five student team to Atlanta, Georgia, last month for a National Leadership Conference, where two students finished in the top 10 of their respective competitions.
Seventh grader Jayden Montes placed third, while 13-year-old Dominik Jacobsen placed 10th in exploring tech.
Exploring tech was a competitive test made up of 50 questions that focused on technology as it relates to the world of business. According to Dominik, the test was very broad.
“What they did is they made 50 questions and you pick one of four answers,” Dominik said. “Questions were anything from ‘What is a VPN?’ to ‘What is something that could happen to your wrist while bending it for a long time?’ Anything having to relate to the tech world and relating to business. It was great to place top 10.”
Other students who attended at the national competition include eighth graders Alexis Christian, Zach Vasser and Cat Markert. They competed in the video game challenge where students were tasked with creating a video game from the ground up — including story design, coding, artwork and more.
The group was led by Jeff Meeds, who is in his first year as the Fremont FBLA adviser.
“I did not know what to expect. Frankly, my hope was to have a few of my students go to state and we were going to be done at state and not even go to nationals. Finding out students were going to nationals was a huge surprise to me,” Meeds said. “More so when two of those students placed in the top 10.”
According to FBLA, the conference attracted over 13,000 middle school and high school students to Atlanta for the four day event. Over 850 middle school students competed from more than 250 middle schools across the country.
There were over 100 different competitive events that students competed in to win cash prizes. Categories encompassed critical thinking, financial literacy, business ethics and multimedia and website development, to name just a few.
“Atlanta is a very large town and there is a lot to learn from it. The workshops were basically a business person talking to us and they did a great job in making sure it wasn’t boring by having people listening work together,” Dominik said.
Meeds said the competition was valuable to each student that went. However, he added that the experience in attending workshops based on various business topics, playing tourist in a new city and listening to speakers like Chuck Garcia —an adjunct professor at Columbia University with a 25-year track record working on Wall Street— were even more valuable.
“This was a once in a lifetime opportunity for some of these students. For some of these students, they have never left Oregon let alone traveling across the nation,” Meeds said. “We did a bunch of other stuff in Atlanta too. We went to a Braves game, we went to the Atlanta Zoo and a lot of other touristy things. It was really cool for them to explore a new city with their friends.”
Meeds said the middle school will be looking to expand the FBLA club and to add more business electives to the curriculum. Meeds said courses like that are rare but necessary for the Roseburg school district.
Awesome!!! Congratulations to the students and to their parents. Proud!
