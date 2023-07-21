Fremont Middle School in Roseburg sent a five student team to Atlanta, Georgia, last month for a National Leadership Conference, where two students finished in the top 10 of their respective competitions.

Drew Winkelmaier is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at dwinkelmaier@nrtoday.com.

(1) comment

melrosereader
melrosereader

Awesome!!! Congratulations to the students and to their parents. Proud!

