LOOKINGGLASS — For 25 years, Weldon Manning split his time between working in the oil industry on Alaska’s North Slope and working in the wine industry on the south slope of his Douglas County property.
His mechanical engineering profession helped finance and develop the vineyard/winery retirement plan that he and his wife Vicki Manning began discussing 30 years ago. Their Chateau Nonchalant Vineyard, located a couple miles off the southwestern edge of Lookingglass Valley, is 7 acres of mostly pinot noir, but there’s also some tempranillo, malvasia and syrah. The root stock was selected to match the microclimate and soil type of the property.
“It was a little hectic for several years,” Manning said of working 12-hour days, seven days a week for two weeks on the North Slope and then getting two weeks to work on the vineyard. Vicki Manning, a registered nurse, also helped.
She is now retired and Weldon Manning retired from his Alaska work in 2019. Both are originally from Klamath Falls and are Klamath Union High School graduates.
Weldon Manning was first introduced to good wines while serving in the U.S. Army and stationed in Germany. While there, he was encouraged to join the German American Friendship Club whose members would help harvest wine grapes. He joined, helped with a couple harvests and met some winemakers.
“I got interested in having a vineyard at that point,” he admitted.
After serving three years in the Army, Manning attended Oregon Institute of Technology in Klamath Falls. He earned a mechanical engineering degree in 1980 and then accepted a job in the San Francisco Bay Area where he met more wine industry people.
After the Mannings purchased their Douglas County property, they decided on the name Chateau Nonchalant, meaning “a castle of easy indifference,” said Weldon Manning. It was an opposite approach to the serious, busy lives they had in their career professions.
“It can be done,” Manning, now 69, said of establishing a vineyard. “This is one of those regions where with a little hard work and some sweat equity, you can take a dream like this and make it happen. Other places you can’t because of the cost of the land.”
The Mannings purchased the sloping property in 1998. Weldon Manning and Randy Kohler, Vicki’s brother, did most of the work in removing cross fences and transforming what had been pasture land for livestock into a vineyard. Manning knows that exactly 4,572 holes were power augured in 2000 to plant the grape canes.
“One of the things you need to put up a vineyard, a winery, to start a business is money,” Weldon Manning said. “You also have to have your health because it’s a lot of backbreaking work.
“Working for the oil industry allowed us the financial wherewithal to do this,” he added. “I burned the candle pretty hard for several years, but it was always our plan to only do what we could here with the money we had and not take out any loan.”
While Manning did the design work for the vineyard and tasting room, Kohler, a carpenter, artist and craftsman, did the construction. The tasting room is open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.
“That partnership is pretty important,” Manning said. “Most everything here has got Randy’s hand on it.”
Other family members – Marie Kohler, Randy’s wife, John and Donna Hunt, Whitney Carnahan and Steve Hansen – have also helped in the vineyard and tasting room throughout the years.
“We have a shared interest in wine, that’s for sure,” Weldon Manning said with a smile.
Nonchalant’s first commercial harvest in 2005 produced about 100 cases of wine. Henry Estate Winery of Umpqua made the vineyard’s wine for the first couple of years because Nonchalant didn’t have a wine-making facility. Manning said Henry Estate was very helpful in sharing knowledge about the wine-making process to the newcomers.
Nonchalant then partnered with Season Cellars and Wild Rose to build a winery at Wild Rose that was shared by all three for several years.
In 2017, Nonchalant completed its own small winery on its property. Red wines are made in that winery and Nonchalant’s white wines are made at Season Cellars. Manning has purchased grapes from other Douglas County vineyards and made several other wines to expand and balance its offerings to five reds, three whites and two roses.
“This has been a new adventure, a new experience, a new challenge,” Kohler said of the vineyard and winery business. “I think we’ve built something that is just right for us … not too big. People like coming here.”
That is the case for Weldon Manning. He retired from full-time North Slope work in 2012, but accepted part-time consulting jobs in the oil industry until fully retiring from that work in 2019. Since then he’s had more time to concentrate on his retirement venture.
“The appeal right now in this region is the family operation,” Manning said. “We like to tell people our story, how we make wine and why we make it the way we do. People make it a point to come to these small regions for the hospitality they don’t get in the corporate industry. It’s important to market that aspect.”
The vineyard and winery are located at 1329 Larson Road, in Lookingglass.
