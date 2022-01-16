For sisters Ashley Greenwalt and Courtney Greenwalt Schlueter, it was a dream come true. In fact, the date is committed to memory: Jan. 20, 2021.
That’s the day they opened their “gently worn” clothing store, Magdalene’s on Jackson, along with Greenwalt Schlueter’s husband, Jacob Schlueter. Things went well at first and business was growing, the sisters say. But a few months ago everything changed — an aggressive crowd of homeless people started sleeping in doorways near the shop and in front of their door, making it hard to open some mornings.
That, combined with the news that they may need to start parking in the garage several blocks away, which the sisters say is filthy and dangerous, has led them to commit a new day to memory — Jan. 29, 2022. That’s the last day the fledgling shop will be open.
“We’ve had times when we weren’t able to open because someone was sleeping in front of our gate. Then they screamed at us when we tried to open,” Greenwalt Schlueter said. “All of our walk-in traffic has just stopped. We decided we couldn’t go on like this.”
The owners of Madgalene’s are not alone. This week, dozens of downtown merchants and employees signed on to a letter sent to Mayor Larry Rich and the Roseburg City Council in which they blasted them for not maintaining the downtown core and apparently implementing a new policy that will require them to park in the garage or be ticketed. A second letter was also sent to city officials by downtown merchants, and Courtney Greenwalt Schlueter vented her own frustrations in a lengthy Facebook post. All three raised basically the same points.
“The garage is empty on the upper floors because people are afraid to park there due to the presence of vagrants who have accosted them and who also use the stairwells as bathrooms. Very foul-smelling,” one letter said. “The elevator is also out of operation and is just filthy. Homeless men have been observed urinating outside next to the porta-potty. Why is this allowed? There is an electric vehicle parking station in the parking garage in an area that usually reeks of urine and has homeless people living right next to it who do not use the porta potties that are provided. Who would want to park their expensive vehicle where it may be damaged by vagrants? These lawless people damage property for no reason. We are asking the city council to do something about this problem.”
And then there was Greenwalt Schlueter’s post. The lengthy, heartfelt note begins by talking about the sisters’ hopes and expectations for the store. Many of those expectations were met, Greenwalt Schlueter wrote, until recently, when things began to change. A group of homeless people “moved in” near the storefront. The three owners reached out to them, offering snacks and water like they had done before.
But things simply went from bad to worse, and the store no longer feels welcoming, or even safe, Greenwalt Schlueter wrote.
“Over the last two months, our gate has been vandalized, someone tried to start a fire in our entryway, we have been screamed at, followed, intimidated, had several men refuse to leave our store when asked,” she wrote. “Garbage is a daily issue, banging on our display windows, yelling at our children while walking by and many fights on the street. We’ve had to call the police more times than we can count.”
Greenwalt Schlueter also said the store owners are not uncaring or unsympathetic to the plight of the homeless. Something needs to be done to address the situation, she said.
“We are sympathetic to the situation. We don’t believe anyone should have to be in the cold, to not have proper care or resources. We want to be a part of the solution. Because this isn’t it,” Greenwalt Schlueter wrote. “Are we upset to come into work and pass someone pooping on the sidewalk? Yep. But it’s also heartbreaking to imagine being in such a desperate situation to have to do so. It’s all sucky,”
City officials say they understand downtown merchants are concerned about the parking situation in the area, especially the parking garage, and are working to improve it.
“The Roseburg Public Works Department has routinely performed periodic cleanups of the garage,” city spokesperson Suzanne Hurt said. “City officials hear and understand the concerns about the garage expressed by downtown merchants and their employees, and we are taking immediate steps to address the situation.”
Those steps include an inspection of the garage this week and the beginning of work to remove graffiti and make repairs; a deep-cleaning of the entire garage, including the stairwell and elevator, by Jan. 31; the possible installation of surveillance cameras in the garage; soon to commence parking enforcement in the area; and new parking signage on the streets.
That’s good to hear, said the owners of Magdalene’s, but too little too late.
“We always wanted to be downtown, but it just hasn’t worked out for us down here,” Ashley Greenwalt said this week as she tended to the shop. “It’s not one thing that is making us leave, it’s a multitude of things.”
“I don’t know what the fix is, but I know this isn’t it,” her sister chimed in.
NOT A NEW PROBLEMParking in the downtown core has been a contentious issue for years. Things went from bad to worse in the spring of 2020, when the contract to manage parking downtown, with Downtown Roseburg Association/Park Smart, was canceled.
Since then, there has been basically no parking enforcement in the area, rendering meters and the need for any kind of parking permits meaningless.
In an effort to get a handle on things, the city hired a consultant with expertise in parking to research the situation and offer possible solutions. The result was the 2021 Downtown Parking Assessment and Plan, which was unveiled last spring. The plan called for the city to hire a new contractor to manage parking downtown, including adding signage and new meters as needed, as well as enforcement.
The plan also called for the parking garage, which has 299 spots, to at some point be cleaned up and given a facelift and then require downtown merchants and their employees to park there, thereby opening up spots on the street for visitors/customers. The plan included an extensive public outreach program to downtown merchants and the public at large to bring everyone in on the changes that were about to take place.
Last month, the City Council brought the new parking services company on board. It agreed to award the contract for parking services in the downtown core and Laurelwood neighborhood to Ace Parking III, LLC, based in San Diego. The contract is for three years, with the option to renew for two additional three-year periods.
In documents submitted to the city, Ace Parking said it expected to generate more than $335,000 in annual revenues from issuing parking permits, collecting money from meters and issuing parking citations.
City officials acknowledged those projections “may be overly optimistic given the impacts downtown is still experiencing from the COVID-19 pandemic.” Those city officials went on to say that until the company can begin active enforcement “it remains impossible to know what reasonable revenue projections are.”
But it was the prospect of potentially being forced to park in the garage, combined with a general frustration over a seemingly growing problem with homeless individuals in the area, that set the merchants off.
Take a walk down Southeast Jackson Street downtown, — and if you’re brave, visit the parking garage — and you can see why the merchants are so frustrated and concerned. A number of homeless individuals congregate around a market and Eagles Park, often leaving belongings, as well as trash and human waste, behind.
The parking garage and the area around it are even more unsettling.
At an entryway in front of the garage, there is graffiti on the ground and walls. “RIP Maddyson Jayne” is written on the brick pavement; “DBH FAMILY” is painted on the cinderblock wall.
On the ground floor, there is broken glass and trash strewn about. The stairway to levels two and three is littered with cigarette butts, a rag and a lone black sock.
The second floor is dark and spooky. On a recent afternoon, not a single car was parked there, although one spot was filled with what appeared to be clothes, trash and other belongings.
Even the trash cans are dirty, rusted and covered with graffiti.
That reality was captured in the letters the downtown merchants wrote to the city.
“The parking garage was built and paid for by a tax on the downtown merchants but it is completely taken over by a group of transients that write graffiti everywhere and urinate on the walls and stairwells,” one letter said. “These transients also menace customers and employees parking there. The stairs are so filthy that no one wants to use them. Many of the people who would use the parking garage are unable to climb stairs and the elevator is filthy and out of order so they cannot use it. Skateboarders are using it and the potential for damaging cars is a concern for those who would park there. We are left with no place to park if we are ticketed for parking on the street or lower level of the garage. Something must be done to the parking garage before beginning to issue tickets to park on the street.”
AN UPHILL CLIMBHurt said improvements to the parking garage are coming, and the new contract with the parking management firm should also help improve the downtown parking situation as a whole.
“The more the parking garage is used as intended — and the more shoppers, restaurant-goers and downtown workers use the garage on a daily basis — the less appealing that will be to illegal campers, graffiti vandals, loiterers and others who don’t belong there,” Hurt said. “City officials take these concerns seriously and are taking immediate steps to address them. We look forward to working together as a community to make downtown Roseburg a better place to shop, live and work.”
As for the owners of Magdalene’s on Southeast Jackson Street, they acknowledge the store had an uphill climb to begin with.
The southern end of Jackson Street, which is where the store is located, gets less traffic than blocks to the north. Also, there is a greater presence of homeless individuals on that block, likely because of the market and a nearby park, than streets to the north.
Those issues were apparent when the store opened and storefronts on each side of it — a former jewelry store and Mexican food eatery — were vacant. They remain vacant today.
Despite those challenges, the two sisters say they put everything they had into the store, and it shows. The large volume of clothes, shoes and accessories are neatly displayed on racks, shelves and tables. The dressing room features a large, framed mirror and the walls are adorned with handmade paper cutouts of feathers and flowers.
One area contains clothing and other items that are sold to raise money for a local animal rescue shelter. In another area of the store the walls are a covered with round, saucer-sized embroidery pieces made by a local artist. Some have slogans on them — “Very uninterested in that opinion” one says; “Respect my authority,” says another.
Soon everything will be taken down, boxed up and carted off. Lesson learned, Greenwalt Schlueter said.
“We partnered to open the store and bring something unique to Roseburg. A shop that allows you to trade in your gently used clothing for credit to spend in the shop. We wanted to fill a need, and we did,” she said. “Unfortunately, we couldn’t continue under the circumstances. But if possible, we hope to again some day.”
No one is going to use the parking garage. And pretty soon, no one is going to shop downtown either.
Karma hit you smack in the face didn’t Ashley! I feel for you sister. You were hateful to me when I addressed issues outside of my coffee shop but now I see you having the same issues breaks my heart. I feel bad for you investing hope and hard work into your dream to see it crushed by those that identify as homeless. And to see the city council ignore your pleas for help just as they did mine. Sad.
