The convenience store attached to the Sinclair gas station at 792 NW Garden Valley Blvd. in Roseburg is undergoing a renovation inside and out, which when finished will result in a much bigger store with hot food, in-house ice cream and coffee, a full walk-in cooler, and more.
The new Fastbreak Convenience Store will take over the mechanics bays at the site in order to expand, said Jeff Chase, director of operation for Fastbreak Convenience Stores. The new store will be about 3,200 square feet, he said.
“We’re kind of gutting the whole building out,” Chase said. “We’ll put a new floor in there. It’s going to be a convenience store for real now. The one before was pretty tiny.”
Chase said the company wanted to tear down the existing store and build a new one from the ground up, but a dispute with the city of Roseburg over an easement forced the plans to change, and they kept the same footprint as the existing building.
“We’ve been trying for three years to get that remodeled,” Chase said. “We had other plans but we eventually scrapped them and just did a total renovation.”
There will not be any changes to the gas pumps, which are pretty new, he said.
There are more than two dozen Fastbreak Convenience Stores in Oregon, including one in Canyonville. There are also two stores in Northern California.
Fastbreak Convenience Stores feature their own Chill Mountain ice cream and Brew Nation coffee, which is ground fresh. The stores run rotating specials, such as one recently which featured two granola bars for 38 cents.
The stores also feature a popular loyalty card program, Chase said.
“With just the fuel there before we haven’t been able to do much with the community,” he said. “But we hope to do more when the new store opens.”
Just when that will be is a bit of a moving target, Chase said, largely due to problems in the supply chain. For example, a cooler box for the walk-in cooler is now requiring five months to be delivered, whereas just about a month ago the wait time was only two weeks.
Because of that, plans call for the new store to partially open around the end of January, he said.
The renovation did force the gas station to stop providing space for Tino’s Tacos, a popular food truck. The truck left its spot toward the end of October, and Chase said he isn’t sure where it will be located next.
“I wish we could still keep them there but it didn’t work out,” he said.
A note posted on Tino’s Tacos Facebook page on Oct. 19 said the following:
“Good evening everyone, unfortunately we’ve been asked to relocate starting today...We are so grateful for your love and support throughout these 15 years. We will keep you updated as soon as we find a new location. In the meantime we will remain closed. We will miss you amigos! Hasta pronto.”
