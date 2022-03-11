If you have filled up your vehicle with gas this week you already know that gas prices have gone through the roof. In fact, they are the highest in history.
And the news only gets worse: experts say the prices are likely to continue to climb even more. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine sent crude oil prices skyrocketing to more than $120 a barrel, the highest price since July 2008. The soaring oil prices have sent gas prices to new record highs, breaking records set in 2008. All 50 states are seeing dramatic increases in gas prices, according to the American Automobile Association, which tracks the price of gas.
“Drivers are experiencing pain at the pumps, and it’s impossible to predict how high prices might go, as a war rages in Europe. Besides the tragic human toll, the Russian invasion of Ukraine is having economic consequences here at home and around the world,” said Marie Dodds, public affairs director for AAA Oregon/Idaho, said in a news release.
The soaring oil prices have sent gas prices to new highs, breaking records set in 2008. All 50 states are seeing dramatic increases in gas prices. For the week, the national average for regular gas jumped 54 cents, to $4.17 a gallon, according to the AAA.
By Friday, the Oregon average increased 70 cents, to $4.74, according to the AAA. Statewide, the highest prices were seen in the Medford/Ashland area, at an average of $4.83 a gallon. That was followed by Bend, at $4.79, and Portland, at $4.78, according to AAA.
Those prices eclipse the old record highs set in 2008, when the national average peaked at $4.11 on July 17, and the Oregon average peaked at $4.29 on July 3.
Traditionally, gas prices jump in March and April, as the switch to summer-blend fuels occurs and the spring and summer travel seasons heat up.
California, at $5.72 a gallon on average, is the most expensive state in the nation, and the first state to ever have an average above $5 a gallon. There are 28 states and the District of Columbia with an average at or above $4 a gallon, according to AAA.
The cheapest gas in the nation is in Oklahoma, at $3.87 a gallon, and Missouri, at $3.85. This week no states have averages below $3 a gallon, the same as a week ago. For the 61st week in a row, no state has an average below $2 a gallon, the AAA said.
The steep increase is indiscriminate in who it affects — workers with long commutes to the office, vacationers hitting the road for distant locations and even students who trim trees or do other landscaping work to earn a few dollars are all getting hit in the wallet.
Businesses, especially those who rely on gasoline as part of their work product, are also trying to figure out how to handle the sudden, steep increase in prices.
Taj Gombart, owner of DC Sunshine and Taxi Courier in Douglas County, said the spike in the cost of gas has hit his business especially hard.
“If gas has gone up like it has, then that means there has been an incredible increase in our expenses,” Gombart said. “And what do you do as a business? You pass some of that increased cost on to your customers, which makes it more difficult for everybody. We’ve had to increase our costs because of this increase in our expenses.”
Gombart said the taxi fares are not increased commensurate with the increase in gas prices, because that would be too steep of an increase for customers all at once.
Instead, Gombart said he tries to “split the losses” and increase the taxi rates a portion of the percentage increase in gas prices.
“You ramp them up, it’s compression,” Gombart said.
He also said the company is doing everything it can to continue to offer needed service at a price customers can afford.
“Bear with us, we want to keep costs down and we’re doing our best to do that,” Gombart said.
Regular gas prices aren’t the only ones seeing record highs.
The national average price for a gallon of diesel is now $5.13, according to AAA, breaking the record for the most expensive diesel cost, not adjusting for inflation. The previous high was $4.84 on July 17, 2008.
That sharp increase has hit trucking businesses like Timber Country Coca-Cola especially hard.
The company typically runs two dozen trucks away across a wide swath of the state, and even down to Crescent City in California, said Timber Country Coca-Cola Bruce Hanna.
“For us, when Diesel gets this high it’s a major factor because we cover so large an area,” Hanna said.
He also said the spike in diesel prices comes at a time when there have been increases in other commodities. Add it all together and it means the diesel increases hit even harder, Hanna said.
“It’s a tough deal,” he said.
Like other companies that rely heavily on diesel, Hanna said Timber Country Coca-Cola may have to begin adding fuel surcharges on its deliveries.
“Its been an adjustment and we are looking at was to equalize it somehow, and that’s probably going to happen soon,” Hanna said.
Like most things, energy prices have been historically cyclical. When the price of gasoline dropped from $4.10 per barrel in 2008 to less than $2.50 per gallon a year later (almost 50%), I don't remember businesses cutting their prices when energy got cheaper for them.
While complaining about high energy costs, it appears businesses often use those higher energy costs to raise their own prices to maintain their margin, a margin that increases when energy prices go back down.
With increasing prices comes increasing pay rates. Roseburg's Panda Express currently has a huge banner draped across their building offering $21.00 per hour for new workers and $100,000 per year and a $12,000 signing bonus for new managers. I'm seeing similar signs posted at other businesses.
The soon to open In-N-Out Burger in Roseburg is known for paying their workers well with store managers earning over $160,000 on average.
These fast food businesses pay increases will eventually force other businesses to increase their pay rates or risk a reshuffling of employees and expensive retraining.
https://www.usatoday.com/story/money/nation-now/2018/01/25/n-out-mangers-make-160-000-per-year-reports-show/1065434001/
