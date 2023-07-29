Eric Gerretsen was 12 years old when he first started helping out in his grandfather’s shop, Gerretsen Building Supply, picking up cigarette butts around the shop.
It’s a shop that opened in 1923 when Joe Denn and William Gerretsen formed the Denn-Gerretsen Company, which eventually became Gerretsen Building Supply in 1954. It’s a shop where a fire started while a truck filled with more than 6 tons of explosives had been parked alongside it, leading to the 1959 Roseburg Blast. It’s a shop that was sold three years ago to TAL Holdings, a company which owns a series of 32 home improvement stores across the Pacific Northwest.
Now, it’s a shop that’s stood the test of time and reached the coveted 100-year mark.
“It’s a huge milestone,” said Eric Gerretsen. “We sold out at 97, so we only made it 97 years, not 100... It’s still a great achievement for any company to make it to 100 years in whatever shape or form they’re in.”
Pamm Smith, who works as the branch manager at Gerretsen and has been at the store since 2004, said reactions from employees to the sale were originally mixed. They have since turned to excitement — excitement that’s carried over into celebration for the 100-year anniversary.
“It’s always something we kind of strived for,” Smith said. “For it to finally come into fruition, it’s great. It’s exciting.”
“It’s morphed into something different, and it’s on to a new direction,” Gerretsen said. “The company didn’t die.”
Gerretsen Building Supply is full of employees who have worked there for decades. Thad Straw has been there for 47 years; Joe Young for more than 36. Tami Madison has worked there for 29 years, while Jason Smith has been there for 24 years.
Smith credits the family feel of Gerretsen to its success over the past 100 years.
“Every single person we’ve brought on board, they fit.” Smith said. “They fit with the family aspect, and it’s such an incredible sense of accomplishment, not only for the core group, but for these guys that are coming in.”
To celebrate, they hosted a party which began Saturday morning, bringing together vendors, pizza ovens and a dunk tank to use on beloved Gerretsen employees.
“What’s really exciting for us now is that we have the capability to take this another 40, 50, 60 years while still showing our appreciation and our graditute for the Gerretsen family,” Smith said. “We have another family behind us that can take this where my grandkids might be celebrating the 150 mark, the 180 mark. To me, that’s excitement.”
Will Geschke is a multimedia reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at wgeschke@nrtoday.com.
