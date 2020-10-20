The City of Roseburg announced earlier this week it is accepting applications from local nonprofits to receive Coronavirus Relief Funds. Grant funds are limited, and applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, with the first review on Monday.
Funding for these grants is made possible via the State of Oregon’s allocation of federal CARES Act funding. A total of $200,000 is available.
“The city appreciates the work that nonprofits have done during this pandemic to provide assistance to city residents and businesses and hopes to support and augment those efforts,” City Manager Nikki Messenger said in a news release. “The city encourages local non-profits that have been impacted by COVID-19, to consider applying for a grant. We have a short timeline and hope to distribute these funds to a variety of organizations.”
To qualify for a grant, eligible applicants must be a non-profit that provides services related to the COVID-19 pandemic to residents or businesses within Roseburg city limits. Grant funds may be used for the purposes of:
- Mortgage and/or rent assistance
- Utility assistance
- Food assistance
- Assistance to the unhoused population
- Facilitation of distance learning
- Provision of other social services that have been impacted by COVID-19
Anyone who would like to apply can download a copy of the application at to the city’s website, www.CityofRoseburg.org. Applications can also be requested via email at info@cityofroseburg.org or, by phone at 541-492-6866.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.