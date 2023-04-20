Grants awarded to three local organizations The News-Review Scott Carroll Reporter Author twitter Author email Apr 20, 2023 29 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save DOUGLAS COUNTY — Three Douglas County organizations have received $2,500 each from the Pacific Power Foundation.The grants went to:Conference of St. Vincent de Paul Society of Myrtle Creek, for nutritional food and wraparound support services for rural families in Douglas County facing food insecurity.Source One Serenity, to hire drivers, guides, trail work leads and other staff needed to create healing recreational activities in nature for veterans.Tasha’s House, to create a website and Facebook page to extend outreach and engagement with LGBTQ community members in Douglas County.The foundation awarded a total of $203,500 in this grant cycle. It is part of the PacifiCorp Foundation, which was created by the energy company PacifiCorp. Scott Carroll can be reached at scarroll@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4204. Or follow him on Twitter @scottcarroll15. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Scott Carroll Reporter Scott Carroll is a reporter for The News-Review. Follow him on Twitter @scottcarroll15. Author twitter Author email Follow Scott Carroll Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Featured Local Savings TOP JOBS News Review Carriers Finance & Admin Assistant Dump Truck Driver Yarder Engineer Utility worker Most Popular Roseburg Forest Products announces major investment in Douglas County Mercy Health closes home health care, cuts staff Roseburg City Council discusses homeless regulations Changes to dump fees in Douglas County Alleged rape spurs lawsuit against school district Special Sections DC Timber 2023 Readers Choice Winners Holiday Guide Veterans Day Our Umpqua Football Preview DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News High-A Northwest League Glance High-A Midwest League Glance Single-A Florida State League Glance Single-A California League Glance High-A South Atlantic League Glance Stocks Market Data by TradingView
