The Carl’s Jr. at 250 Grant Smith Road, next to the Love’s Travel Stop in Green, opened Tuesday morning, and by all accounts, it was a quick hit.
A stop for lunch showed the place was shiny and bustling with staff and customers. The staff greeted each customer with a smile and “Welcome to Carl’s Jr.” About a dozen workers were dressed in black hats and black jeans, with most wearing black T-shirts that said: “Real Food. Made Right. Served Proud.”
The 3,000 square-foot restaurant features a drive-thru outside and table delivery inside. The interior features sleek hanging lamps and large ceiling-high windows, letting in tons of sunlight on this day (so much so that many customers actually lowered the blinds to cut down on the sun).
There is also a Douglas County theme — one wall has an image of a loaded logging truck with the “Interstate 5 Roseburg” sign above it, while another wall has an image of a cheetah and two giraffes, an apparent nod to Wildlife Safari down the road.
Rock Construction Inc., of Wilsonville, was the general contractor on the project.
This Carl’s Jr. is the second in the area, joining the one at 2035 NW Stewart Parkway in Roseburg. There are more than two dozen Carl’s Jr. restaurants in Oregon, according to the company website.
Carl’s Jr. is a fast food chain that operates under CKE Restaurant Holdings, Inc. The fast-food chain Hardee’s also operates under CKE.
Carl’s Jr. dates back to 1941, when Carl and Margaret Karcher borrowed money to buy a hot dog stand in Los Angeles. They sold chili dogs, hot dogs, and tamales, and within a few years owned four such stands. In 1945 the couple opened their first restaurant, Carl’s Drive-In Barbecue in Anaheim. They opened two smaller versions of Carl’s Drive-In in 1956, and called them Carl’s Jr.
Today there are nearly 1,500 Carl’s Jr. restaurants.
