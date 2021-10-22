Workers this week tore down a vacant property on West Harvard Avenue to make way for what will be a new drive-thru ATM of Cascade Community Credit Union.
The property at 1051 W. Harvard Avenue had been an Umpqua Homes assisted living facility. Cascade Community Credit Union bought the property in 2019 along with a site just to the west, which had housed Harvard Avenue Drugs and Gifts. That property was torn down in fall 2019 and will be retained for future use by the credit union, CEO Lynn Calvert said.
Calvert also said plans call for the new drive-up ATM to be up and running by the end of the year, while the expansion of the current headquarters should be completed by September 2022.
The ancestry of Cascade Community Credit Union dates back to 1948 when DougCo Schools FCU opened as a school employees credit union. In 1958, Western Cascade FCU was established to serve city, county and state employees. On Dec. 31, 2002, the two credit unions merged, creating Cascade Community FCU.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.