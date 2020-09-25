Workers who have been adversely affected by the recent spate of wildfires may be eligible to get some help from the federal government.
The Oregon Employment Department this week announced the availability of Disaster Unemployment Assistance for people who became unemployed, had their work hours substantially reduced or are unemployed self-employed individuals as a direct result of the wildfires and straight-line winds that have hit Douglas County and other areas so hard this month.
In order to be eligible for this program, workers must not have already qualified for other relief programs, including regular state unemployment insurance, Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation or Pandemic Unemployment Assistance benefits.
Disaster Unemployment Assistance is a federal program that provides temporary unemployment assistance benefits to individuals whose employment or self-employment has been lost or interrupted or had their work hours greatly reduced as a direct result of a major disaster. The OED administers the program for the U.S. Department of Labor, Employment and Training Administration, on behalf of the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
DUA is available to eligible individuals for weeks of unemployment beginning September 13, 2020. Benefits for this disaster will be available until March 20, as long as your unemployment continues to be a direct result of the major disaster. You must file the application by Oct. 23 to qualify.
In addition to people who lost their jobs as a direct result of the major disaster, DUA may include individuals who:
- Were self-employed and prevented from performing such services as a result of the disaster and the work or self-employment was their primary source of income,
- Were unable to reach their job because of the disaster,
- Were prevented from beginning work or self-employment in the disaster area,
- Were unable to work due to injury as a direct result of the disaster.
- Became head of household due a death caused by the disaster.
- Have applied for and used all regular unemployment benefits from any state, or do not qualify for regular unemployment benefits, or extension programs and remain unemployed as a direct result of the disaster.
Unemployment is a direct result of the major disaster if the unemployment resulted from the physical damage or destruction of the place of employment; the physical inaccessibility of the place of employment due to its closure due to fire; or the lack of work, or loss of revenues, a worker’s business suffered due to the fires.
To receive DUA benefits, all required documentation must be turned in when you file or within 21 days from the day your DUA application is filed. You will need to provide supporting documentation, including but not limited to, proof of employment at the time of the disaster, or proof of self-employment at the time of the disaster, and income information for tax year 2019. Specifically, required documentation includes a Social Security number and a copy of the most recent federal income tax form or check stubs, or documentation to support that you were working or self-employed when the disaster occurred. Documentation for the self-employed can be obtained from banks or government entities, or affidavits from individuals having knowledge of their business.
Affected individuals are encouraged to apply through the OED.
Applications for DUA are available in English and Spanish online at www.oregon.gov/EMPLOY/Disaster. Application packets will be available at certain evacuation sites and WorkSource.
For more information or to request an initial application, call 503-570-5000.
