The old Valley Hotel in downtown Roseburg is being transformed into an apartment complex. The building, at 950 SE Washington Ave., dates back to 1885, when the bottom two floors were built, owner Magnus Johannesson said.
The third floor was built in 1910. The original name was the Valley Hotel. At some point it was renamed the Terminal Hotel, Johannesson said. The southeast corner of the building was open so buses could drive through, allowing passengers to exit under cover. There were four Terminal Hotels in Oregon in 1927, one each in Salem, Eugene, Roseburg and Medford.
The 34 units are being updated into dorm-like apartments, complete with wood floors, sinks, refrigerators and bunk beds. There will also be a main lobby and common areas. Johannesson said he hopes to finish the work and start renting out the units by the end of the year.
