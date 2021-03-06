From plants to porta-potties, tractors to trinkets, homespun crafts to window dressings, the 2021 Umpqua Valley Home and Garden Show had a little something for everyone Saturday.
The show kicked off Friday morning at the Douglas County Fairgrounds in Douglas Hall and the Exhibit Hall. While the number of vendors was nearly half of what the show would feature in a normal year, there was plenty for its visitors to purvey.
Michael Thompson, who owns MTL Nursery in Lookingglass, had a front-row seat with his company’s booth directly inside the entrance to Douglas Hall.
Thompson, along with nursery manager Amanda Amos, were among the first to greet a moderate crowd on the show’s first day.
“It’s been great,” Thompson said. “We’ve met a lot of people, and I’ve gotten to see some of my old landscaping customers, too.”
Thompson has for years past attended the show with his former company, MTL Landscaping.
Over at the Exhibit Hall, Keri Rold and her 6-month-old sidekick Kallie, offered wares from Rold’s Growing Miracles Lavender Garden, which is located on Lower Garden Valley Road northwest of Roseburg.
“I’m just glad we got to have it this year,” Rold said. “For a while there, we weren’t sure if this was going to happen.”
Rold said she is excited to host her fourth annual Lavender Festival this summer, which is scheduled July 9-11 at her garden.
In addition to the indoor exhibits, the show also has outdoor covered dining with available food carts and offerings from Roseburg’s Two Shy Brewing. Attendees can enter to win a travel trailer through the Roseburg Elks Lodge No. 326, with proceeds from that raffle benefiting Umpqua Community College.
The show continues 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $5, $4 with the donation of two canned food goods. Cash is accepted, but payment by debit or credit card is preferred.
