If you wanted to get a handle on construction activity in the region you could pour over documents showing new building permits issued, new construction loans delivered, major zoning changes, and the like.
Or if you happened to go to the Home & Garden Show at the Douglas County Fairgrounds on Saturday, you could simply ask Debbie Davis, who handles sales and customer service for Buck’s Sanitary Service. Buck’s, which is based in Eugene but has an office in Roseburg, offers everything from your basic porta pottie to top-of-the-line restroom trailers.
Traffic was steady and many of those seeking information on Buck’s services were in the construction industry, Davis said. “We’ve been pleased with the turnout,” she said.
The 2020 Home & Garden Show, which runs through 4 p.m. Sunday, features something for just about everyone. In addition to the more than 150 vendors selling just about anything a homeowner, buyer or renter could want, there is a food court, vendor presentations, a pet adoption booth, and activities such as face painting, a ventriloquist and more.
Several booths featured artisan displaying their wares.
Eric Langeliers, who has a studio on Springfield, was displaying his metal wall sculptures. They depict a range of items and scenes, including birds, fish, mountain scenes, and what Langelier said is one of his best sellers — a tattered American flag.
It takes about a day to make one and most of the items on sale Saturday cost less than $100.
“I try and keep the prices reasonable,” he said.
The next booth over featured the woodwork of Joe Zuckman. His Woodworking by Design shop is run out of a garage in Green. Zuckman is a veteran and his woodwork, created by using a scroll saw, is a salute to other veterans. They include phrases such as “Honoring All Who Served” circling an image of a saluting officer in uniform, “United States Marine Veteran,” POW-MIA, You Are Not Forgotten,” and “This House Supports Our Troops.”
Tomas Schlickeiser, who helps Zuckman in the shop, said business was less than brisk on Saturday.
“It’s been slow, like one sale slow,” he said. But with Sunday honoring veterans and seniors — both groups get in free — he expected sales to pick up. The show is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.
One of the more popular spots at the fair on Saturday was the wall of beer, wine, spirit and meade vendors.
Susie Valle, who was dressed in black as a Rum Siren complete with swashbuckling hat and sword, was handing out samples of her Stillwagon Distillery rum. Stillwagon is based in Charleston and has a tasting room in Bandon, Valle explained, and features 18 varieties of rum.
‘We don’t make anything less than 80 proof. We go up to 155,” she said.
People coming to the show to look at rain gutters or septic cleansers get a taste of the rum and immediately are in better spirits, she said.
Stillwagon started making vodka and now is about to launch a line of gin, she said.
“If u can make vodka u can make gin,” she said. “We did a taste test and people are clamoring for it.”
Back at Buck’s Sanitary Service, Debbie Davis was ticking off the amenities of her trailer toilet system: three private unisex rooms with showers, air conditioning, Blue Tooth, piped in music and more.
The fancier systems like this are generally not for construction sites, she said, but rather more high-end affairs like movie shoots and weddings. June is a big month in this area for weddings, she said, and a number of visitors to the Home & Garden Show inquired about renting a trailer for their wedding.
The trailers sell themselves, and are usually a hit at such events, she said.
“We had one wedding a while ago, and afterward everyone was talking about the porta pottie, not about the wedding,” she said.
