The yellow and red In-n-Out Burgers sign was installed Tuesday at the newly-constructed location on Northwest Aviation Drive in Roseburg, as construction is coming to an end and the hiring process has started.
KYLE BAILEY
For The News-Review
The In-n-Out building, located on Northwest Aviation Drive in Roseburg, is nearly completed and will soon open its doors to Douglas County customers.
Outside construction is finished, the yellow and red sign is up, but representatives for In-N-Out Burger have yet to announce a date the new Roseburg location will officially open.
"Our work continues to progress at our Roseburg location, however, it's still too early to predict an opening date," said Mike Abbate, assistant vice president of real estate and development for In-N-Out Burger. "Roseburg is a wonderful community and we look forward to becoming a part of it soon."
In the last month, a lot of work has been done as the project gets closer to completion. That has included finishing the outside construction, painting, paving the parking lot and more.
On Tuesday, workers were putting up a large sign up to draw attention to the store. It could easily be seen from Interstate 5, which is just to the west. A crew was rolling out turf in front of the fresh-looking building, located south of Home Depot on Northwest Aviation Drive.
When In-N-Out Burger opens, the two-acre site will offer 71 parking spaces with seating for 74 people in the dining room, and 72 people in the outside patio area.
In-N-Out is expected to employ about 50 associates to begin with. The company’s website says the location is opening soon and is currently hiring. The starting wage will be $15.75 an hour with the potential to earn up to $19.25 an hour.
In-N-Out began in California in 1948. As of last month, the company had 380 locations in seven western states and Roseburg's location will be the fourth in Oregon.
Construction officially started in February 2022 on the Roseburg location.
