As I reported this week, work has finally started on the In-N-Out Burger restaurant that is going up a 2-acre vacant lot in the 2800 block of Northwest Aviation Drive, just south of Home Depot and adjacent to Interstate 5.
Plans call for a 3,885 square-foot building that will also offer outdoor seating and a drive-thru window. As I reported, Mike Abbate, assistant vice president, real estate and development for In-N-Out, said it usually takes seven or eight months to build and open a new restaurant. That would put the opening of this restaurant at about September or so.
I was able to follow up with Abbate, and he shared a little more information on the new place. The restaurant will have space for 74 customers inside and seating for another 52 guests outside.
“We’re hopeful that our Roseburg restaurant will employ around 50 newly hired Associates upon opening, and we’ll continue to hire as needed in the months that follow,” Abbate said. “We usually begin accepting applications four to six weeks before a new location is set to open. We recommend that those interested frequently check our website at www.in-n-out.com/employment for up-to-date information on open positions.”
GROCERY OUTLET MOVINGThe new sign for the Grocery Outlet Bargain Market is up at the site of the old JCPenney in the Garden Valley Shopping Center, and while the front windows are still boarded up, look for the new store to open sometime this month.
At least that was the message on a Facebook post from the crew working at the old store at 930 W. Harvard Ave. Items in the store are at least 20% off and work crews are boxing up some items to move to the new Garden Valley store.
“New store update! Our crew is working extra hard to get the store ready for our opening on February 17 for you! Can we show them some love?!” the Facebook post read.
In the summer of 2020, JCPenney announced it was filing for bankruptcy and closing more than 150 stores across the country, including the one in the Garden Valley Shopping Center.
Last summer, Stephen and Kelly Burton, owners of the Grocery Outlet on Harvard, announced the move to the old JCPenney site. The couple have owned the Harvard Grocery Outlet since the fall of 2020.
In an interview last summer, Stephen Burton said the move will give their new grocery outlet more of everything — more customer parking, more sales and storage space, and with that extra storage space, more opportunities for community service work.
“We are really focused on the positives of this move,” Burton said at the time. “In addition to being a brand new build with all the aesthetics of a new store and greatly improved shopping experience for both space and flow, the new building will also allow us to become a stronger community partner and reach even more families in need.”
The former JCPenney, at about 34,000 square feet, will provide about 3,000 square feet of extra sales space and even more storage space than the old Harvard location.
LOGGERS PIZZA, OLD 99 BREWING MERGEIt looks like two local favorites, Loggers Pizza and Old 99 Brewing, have merged. The two establishments released a note last week announcing the merger.
“Like peanut butter and jelly, there are combinations that complement each other so well that as a duo they achieve transcendence. Pizza and beer are one of those. Loggers Pizza and Old 99 Brewing Company have combined forces in a merger as of January 1, 2022.”
The message noted how Sam Gross opened Loggers Pizza in 2009 in a 1,200 square-feet, mostly take-n-bake store. The place became popular and in 2013 Gross opened Loggers Tap House, 6,600 square-foot full service restaurant Northwest Stewart Parkway.
At about time, Old 99 Brewing Company opened its doors. That company started out as three friends brewing beer together. They eventually hired a full-time brewmaster and started churning out some of the area’s more popular beers, including Win IPA, Pause Button Pilsner, and Billy Bad Ass IIPA.
Both companies have continued to grow and expand their brands since then.
Old 99 beers became top sellers for Loggers, which also continues to grow. Loggers opened a new location in Winston in September are it features Old 99 beers. Additionally, Gross has announced plans to build a gastropub and food park on a piece of property by the Winchester dam. Construction should start on that development in the next couple of months.
“COVID shook a lot of things up for most businesses over the last two years but those in the hospitality industry like restaurants and breweries were hit especially hard,” the note said. “That coupled with the fact that building capacity in the brewery business is very expensive caused the two companies to look into building on each other’s strengths.”
“The potential of expansion along Old Highway 99 and I-5 where people could get our pizza and their beer seems like a match made in heaven,” Gross said in the note.
With the merger come several expansion activities in the works. The Winston Loggers, located at 1 NE Main Street in Winston, is also an official tasting room of Old 99. The brewery on Hooker Road will have a permanent food cart in the next two months and the brewery will have extended hours. The gastropub and food park being built at the dam will have a large bar and between six and 10 dining options. Old 99 is developing plans for a larger brewing facility. In the meantime, new beers will be on tap at the brewery, Loggers and other restaurants and bars, as well as in six packs at local grocery stores.
An executive management team has been formed that will oversee the merger, the future of the business and day-to-day operations. Bob Forester, CFO+CTO, and Leanne Reynolds, COO & CHRO, are leading the management team that includes store managers Tif Murray and Phil Kailiuli, and assistant managers Christina Magdalena and Tyler Householder.
“We have waited a long time to be able to be in a position to put this type of team together,” Gross said in the note. “I, along with other partners, are looking forward to our future!”
