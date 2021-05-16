Just what is Safe Streets Roseburg and why exactly are members opposing plans for a new WinCo supermarket in town?
The group appeared seemingly out of nowhere a few weeks ago following the announcement of the proposed supermarket. They hired a Eugene attorney to fight against the proposed development and a Lake Oswego engineering firm to poke holes in the plans.
WinCo is proposing to build a 73,000 square-foot supermarket at the site of the vacant Kmart in Roseburg. WinCo plans to reconfigure the parking lot, install new landscaping and perform other improvements to the site.
WinCo Foods has 133 stores in 11 states — including 23 in Oregon — and more than 20,000 employees.
Safe Street Roseburg’s attorney, Sean T. Malone, has raised concerns about traffic and pedestrian safety at the site. Malone said a traffic study done on behalf of WinCo Foods was insufficient and more needed to be done to protect shoppers entering and leaving the proposed store. Greenlight Engineering criticized some of the evidence submitted on behalf of WinCo., saying, for example, that a traffic study done was inadequate.
“Opponents of this application are concerned about safety for pedestrians, bicyclists, and motorists given the increased traffic that will result from the project,” Malone wrote in one letter to the city’s planning commission. “Importantly, the level of traffic from this proposal will create congestion not seen in years, if ever. The former store at this location ceased operation in 2017, and, therefore, pedestrians, bicyclists, and motorists will be subject to a significant increase in traffic.”
Yet looking at the Safe Streets Roseburg Facebook page, a different concern is apparent — what the new WinCo would mean for Sherm’s Thunderbird Market, which is located just a short walk from where the new WinCo would go.
“This is a good reminder about why some of us think it is worth fighting to save Sherm’s from a WinCo in the same parking lot. They are LOCAL, and they act like it,” one post said.
“We can support a WinCo but not at the site they have chosen on Stewart Parkway for a variety of sensible reasons like increased traffic, threats to public safety and impacts to Sherm’s and other local businesses,” another said.
And yet another posting on the site: “We have no problem with WinCo as a business or employer. But why on earth does it make sense to demolish the old Kmart, rather than repurpose it, and build a huge new 70,000 square foot grocery store literally in the same parking lot as our beloved Sherm’s Market which is a local store that gives back to our community and employs many of our families here. You can support capitalism and competition but still call out a bad plan when you see it. No way this doesn’t hurt or force Sherm’s to close at some point. They don’t have the national chain store resources that WinCo does.”
The site also contains a petition the group has started to oppose plans for the WinCo supermarket, and support Sherm’s.
“Help SAVE Sherm’s! NO to more TRAFFIC & another huge grocery store on STEWART PKWY,” the petition says. It goes on to state how the proposed WinCo is a national chain that will hurt local businesses, “like Sherm’s Market that have been a part of our community for years and who employ dozens of residents and their families…Do we really need yet another grocery store in this part of town? Why not consider another location that has less or no grocery shopping choices?”
The petition does go on to mention the lack of public participation in the WinCo approval process and the concern over the “significant traffic” the store will generate and what that will mean for motorists, bicyclists and pedestrians.
The popular Blue Zones Project-Umpqua, which advocates for healthy lifestyles, has a Roseburg Safe Streets component that launched in 2019 “to remind drivers, bicyclists, and pedestrians to share the road safely.” Roseburg Safe Streets focuses on spreading public education messages about street safety, including such basics as using crosswalks, waiting for signals to change and keeping an eye out for bicyclists and pedestrians while driving a vehicle.
But despite the similar names, the Blue Zones’ Roseburg Safe Streets project is in no way connected to the Safe Streets Roseburg folks who are opposing WinCo, said Juliete Palenshus community engagement director for Blue Zones Project-Umpqua.
“It’s completely separate,” she said.
Stuart Cowie, community development director for the City of Roseburg, said “there is very little information” about Safe Streets Roseburg.
Malone, the Safe Streets Roseburg attorney, did not return my emails and phone calls seeking comment.
On May 5, I sent a message to the group’s Facebook page, asking if I could speak to someone with the organization to clarify its position on WinCo.
Here is the response I got:
“Let me ask, as I’m just helping moderate the page, but I believe the consensus for now at least was to have the attorney speak on behalf of our group as there is some concern about harassment from the developer, city and other residents who feel very strongly about WinCo, to the point of having been rude and threatening in some posts on our page that were taken down.”
I circled back on Wednesday and sent another message, asking again if I could speak to someone in the group.
The reply: “Still working on that, sorry for the delay.”
So, instead of an empty K-Mart building, we will have an empty Albertson's or Sherm's??? I don't see the benefit of this location at all....especially since a WalMart Super Store is also just a few feet away...a different type of store would be better suited in this location. Why not a real department store?
