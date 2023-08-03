Food is a motivation for many — especially for dogs. Whether it’s to entice a furry friend to do a certain trick or just to reward them for good behavior, treats can be a big part of a pooch’s day.
K9 Crack is a small business dedicated to providing single-ingredient dog treats without preservatives, fillers, sugar or salt.
In 2007, Owner Georgie Pulman-Olzaski started selling baked dog treats in Haleiwa, Hawaii, under the name HawaiiDoggyStyle. The best-selling treat was a one-ingredient beef liver treat affectionately called K9 Crack. That treat became the catalyst for the business as it is today.
“It’s the sound it makes when you break it and dogs don’t do drugs,” Pulman-Olzaski said of the name of the treats.
Pulman-Olzaski moved to Roseburg in 2014. HawaiiDoggyStyle was formally rebranded into K9 Crack in 2019. Even after relocating almost 2,500 miles to Oregon, the goal of the business remains the same — to provide nutritious treats for pets that inspire healthy lifestyles for them and their owners.
Pulman-Olzaski said she always talks to dogs when they shop with their owners as a way to showcase the importance and power of clear communication, even with pets.
“I speak to dogs, not their owners and it’s really interesting that when you do that, I get a response from the dogs and that way, I get a response from the owner being like ‘how did you do that?’ It’s because I speak to the dogs,” Pulman-Olzaski said. “Part of my goal is about communication with dogs so that we can have a more fulfilling relationship and they can have a better life with us as well.”
K9 Crack treats use beef liver, lung, heart and esophagus as well as pork liver and heart to provide irresistible treats to four-legged family members.
Pulman-Olzaski said the liver sticks are so enticing for dogs that “you can train a dog to do absolutely anything” with them, regardless of the dog’s age. Along with her dedication to nutrition for and the training of pets, she said she is devoted to sharing her excitement for these topics with others to help them live the most fulfilling lives possible alongside their pets.
“I wake up everyday and I love my job because it’s different. Sometimes it’s extremely challenging but most of the time it’s because I know I’m doing the right thing,” Pulman-Olzaski said. “I have the opportunity to do what I love and people love their dogs. If you love your dogs and you find somebody like me who’s as passionate about your dog as you are, that makes my whole job worthwhile.”
To pick up some treats for a pup of any age, find K9 Crack at the Garden Valley, Coos Bay and Umpqua Valley Farmers Markets on a regular basis, as well as at the Douglas County Co-Op, Saving Grace Pet Adoption Center, Jackson Street Provisions and the Porter Creek Mercantile in Tenmile.
Hannarose McGuinness is a reporter for The News-Review. She can be reached at hmcguinness@nrtoday.com or 541-672-3321.
