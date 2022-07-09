With an official grand opening scheduled for August, Kamper Korner, is up and running with new ownership and a new store manager with years of experience in the field.
“We are hovering around 20-25 units here and that is up from the 13 last fall,” said Bob Dillender, new store manager for the Green District Kamper Korner location at 5461 Grange Rd. “I live in this county and have been doing this sort of thing for 20 years.”
At a time in which RV sales are skyrocketing and demand is increasing despite the economy, RV buyers are having a more and more difficult time finding the inventory they require.
“Our latest report shows RV manufacturers and suppliers delivered another strong month of RV shipments and are prepared to meet consumer demand as we head into another excellent year for the RV industry,” RV Industry Association President & CEO Craig Kirby said. “With spring just around the corner, consumers are looking to RVs as an ideal way to take advantage of the mental and physical health benefits of living an active outdoor lifestyle and our manufacturers and suppliers are prepared to meet this ongoing demand for RVs,”
At the end of 2021, Troy Finfrock purchased the Grange Road lot in the Green District and has since been hard at work cleaning up the location, bringing in inventory and preparing a new business adventure.
“Up until Bob, we didn’t have anyone taking ownership of the location,” said Paul Hemphill, the marketing director for Kamper Korner RV’s. “We just had salesmen coming and going as needed.”
Two distinct locations in Douglas County will give Kamper Korner the ability to offer individuals a full range of services.
“We are shooting for an Aug. 20 grand opening,” Hemphill said. “We have a large event at Volcano Stadium coming up and also don’t want to compete with the Douglas County Fair.”
