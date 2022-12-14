James Carlton, has been living at the Sutherlin Umpqua Valley KOA RV park for a year and a half. He has three trailers; a travel trailer, a fifth wheel and a trailer he lives in with his wife and granddaughter.
SUTHERLIN — James Carlton walked his dog, Archer, around the dog park sites at the Sutherlin Umpqua Valley KOA, where he has been living for a month and a half in his 37-foot trailer with his wife and granddaughter.
This is where they find themselves after deciding to move out of a five-bedroom house.
Inside Carlton’s trailer is an 8-foot-wide area with a microwave, refrigerator, sink and sofa. There are bedrooms on either side, one for him and his wife and the other for their granddaughter who studies in Sutherlin.
As home prices soared and after weighing the average rent for a two-bedroom home in Roseburg, he opted for a $650 RV park. It’s about half the price of a home, with amenities including laundry, shower room, twice-weekly drive-in movie screenings, frisbee golf, horseshoe, clubhouse and dog parks.
“It’s quite a bit less expensive,” he said, adding that he likes the space between each RV.
The Sutherlin Umpqua Valley KOA, is located at the former Cloverleaf Drive-In . It was one of three drive-in theaters in Douglas County.
In 2006, Jim and Danielle Remley bought the space in Sutherlin and transformed it into an RV park and equipped the theater with digital projectors and FM transmitters. Twice a week, movies are shown on the big screen.
“We’re just continuing to build and improve the park every day,” Jim Remley said.
The campground received the 2023 KOA President’s Award and the KOA Founder’s Award at Kampgrounds of America’s annual international convention in Orlando, Florida, on Nov. 16.
This past Thanksgiving holiday, the RV park held a feast where residents bring and cooked their own food and shared together in the clubhouse.
“We wanted to make a kind of community type thing,” Carlton said.
Carlton was keenly aware that despite some short-stay visitors, there were many full-time residents who had no real place to go during the holidays.
According to Lori Talbert, manager of The Sutherlin Umpqua Valley KOA, about half of the sites are inhabited by long-term residents.
Talbert, 60, described herself as a work camper. After her previous house became an “empty nest” and her children stopped visiting for two full years, she decided to sell everything and travel around the country in an RV with her partner while working at different campground parks.
“It’s a lifestyle, it’s not a job,” she said, adding that they wanted to have fun and see the country. “There’s a freedom to this wherever the wind takes you.”
Talbert enjoyed the carefree atmosphere that comes with the RV lifestyle, and sometimes the tension of going on an adventure whenever she can.
