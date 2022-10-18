Editor’s Note: This is the third in a five-part series on the radio stations owned by Brooke Communications.
Kyle Bailey starts his days early.
At 3 a.m., when most others are asleep, Bailey walks into the Brooke Communications offices in Roseburg to catch up on the previous day’s news, and prep for the morning show he’ll host in a few hours.
Bailey’s 43-year radio career has brought him to KQEN News Radio, a news and talk show radio station owned by Brooke Communications, where he’s now worked for 24 years.
KQEN covers both Douglas County and statewide news for its listeners — according to Bailey, the station has the most local news and programming of any commercial station outside of Portland. In addition to providing news and information over the airwaves, Bailey's local coverage is often shared in The News-Review. The two entities share office space and both are locally owned by Lotus Media Group.
“Kyle does the work of three people,” said Ashley Claiborne, who co-hosts the morning show along with Bailey. “He works to keep the focus as local as possible.”
Bailey and Claiborne work alongside Dale Cranford, who hosts the afternoon show, and Joey Keeran, who reports on sports news for the station.
Bailey was born in Roseburg, but his father, who worked for the Oregon Department of Transportation, moved across the state frequently. Bailey eventually got his start in radio working at his high school radio station in Hillsboro, outside of Portland. After taking radio classes, students would host a radio show that would broadcast inside the cafeteria during lunch periods. Bailey, an '80s rock fan, liked playing Van Halen and the Doobie Brothers for students on their break.
During high school, he also began interning at a small radio station in Hillsboro.
“I just started hanging around, literally taking out the trash and doing anything to make myself appreciated,” Bailey said.
He was eventually hired to work Sunday evenings during the summer for a live show, but after a few weeks, the other host, who worked Monday through Saturday, quit their job.
“They said, do you want to work seven nights a week the rest of the summer?” Bailey said. “And I’m like, yeah, because my previous part-time job had been a dishwasher. This was a lot more interesting.”
After years working in multiple types of different radio stations, Bailey made his way back to Roseburg, and began working at Brooke Communications — for him, a welcome change of pace.
“Here, the people that can say yes or no to my idea are in the building,” Bailey said. “If you’re in Portland, you’re ultimately answering to someone in New York or LA who doesn’t maybe know the local area as well.”
Bailey, who interviews members of the community as well as political candidates on his shows, says he doesn’t want his interviews to have any particular slant — the station broadcasts syndicated talk shows with opinionated hosts, something Bailey sees value in — but when Bailey is on the air, he prefers to keep his views to himself.
“I feel really good about working hard to be accurate and fair,” Bailey said. “… I think by doing that, if a listener hears somebody, they get to listen to the person themselves, through their own words.”
Claiborne’s story had similar origins to Bailey’s, as she also started her career in high school radio, while growing up in Coos Bay.
“I was a big talker in school,” Claiborne said. “So they pushed me into radio to get me out of the other classes.”
Claiborne, whose 20th anniversary working with Brooke Communications is this month, was a morning host on Best Country 103 for close to 12 years, but shifted to the news station around eight years ago. Her reporting focuses more on the statewide topics that affect all of Oregon, while Bailey focuses almost entirely on Douglas County news. It’s a small team, she says, but a passionate one.
“I think there might be a misconception that there’s a vast team handling news at KQEN, but we’re a small and dedicated team that Kyle is leading,” Claiborne said. “I’m proud of the work they do, and I’m proud to be part of the team.”
