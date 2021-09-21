The City of Roseburg is claiming victory in a legal dispute over whether a shave ice truck can operate on weekends at Stewart Park following a decision by a state land use board, while the attorney for the owner of the business said the fight is not over.
The dispute involves Lan Ha, who owns Wailani shave ice, who said city officials told her she could operate her food truck weekends at the park all summer. Ha said those city officials later reversed course, telling her they made a mistake and she would not be allowed to sell her product at the park on weekends. Ha said that cost her money in lost revenue, and hired Roseburg attorney Charles Lee to represent her.
Lee filed an appeal with the Oregon Land Use Board of Appeals. On Sept. 10 the board dismissed Ha’s appeal, ruling that Lee missed the deadline for filing a petition for review.
Case over, city officials said.
“This dismissal was not unexpected,” city spokesperson Suzzane Hurt said. “As far as we’re concerned, this is over.”
Lee said that is not the case.
He said he thought the appeal was going to mediation, but later realized he may have confused this case with another one that had gone to mediation.
“I was surprised as I had thought that LUBA had scheduled us for a mediation session,” he said. “I do not think the LUBA dismissal is fatal as my position was that this was not a land use decision in the first place; the only problem was that the city referred to it as a land-use decision. Even if it is not a fatal problem, it is an embarrassing problem.”
Lee said he has always maintained that the dispute is fundamentally a contractual issue between the city and Ha, and not a land-use issue as the city has claimed. He said he felt compelled to file an appeal with LUBA because it has exclusive jurisdiction over land use disputes. He said he expected LUBA to send the appeal back, ruling that it was the wrong venue for the dispute.
“I missed the deadline with LUBA to make that argument,” he said. “Now, if I have to sue the city, and the city says that the circuit court has no jurisdiction because this was a land-use issue, then we will have to argue before a circuit court judge about whether it was a land-use issue instead of having first argued before LUBA about whether it was a land-use issue.”
Lee said he has been unable to find any zoning prohibition that would preclude the city from issuing a permit to Ha. Lee also said he could not find any rules or directions anywhere on the city’s website that pertain to how the city should make decisions on food trucks or concessions in parks.
“This has been a long summer and I am so grateful for all the community support and encouragement,” Ha said. “We are still consulting with our attorney to decide which path we will take next.”
The dispute dates back to April. Ha said the parks department approved a permit allowing the truck to operate and told her she could stay there all summer, but required her to have several million dollars more in insurance coverage than would typically be required of a food truck. Ha purchased the extra insurance.
She also paid the city for the month of May and scheduled payments at the beginning of each month moving forward. She was given the electrical key to the park.
The shave ice truck drew large crowds, upwards of 500 customers a day, Ha said. She advertised the Stewart Park weekend location and posted items on social media to grow her customer base. Ha said she turned down several events because she wanted to focus on the growing business at Stewart Park.
That all changed on May 26, when Ha received an email from Kris Ammerman, former parks and recreation manager for the City of Roseburg. He wrote that city officials realized they had made a mistake in approving the shave ice truck at the park and that allowing a vendor there outside of a special event, such as Music on the Half Shell, is in violation of city zoning laws.
“In light of this new information, we will not be able to allow you to continue using Stewart Park as a business location unless you are part of a special event,” Ammerman wrote. “I apologize for this oversight.”
Ha wrote Ammerman back the next day. She said the reversal threw her “for a loop” and would have “a tremendous impact” on her business. Ha also said the shave ice truck was very popular at the park and asked Ammerman if there wasn’t some way she could be allowed to stay there.
“I appreciate your apology for the oversight in allowance but this will impact our business greatly,” Ha wrote. “My hope is that we can work together to come up with some alternative options or permits to be allowed at the park on the weekends.”
Ammerman wrote Ha back the same day, again apologizing for the mistake the city made.
“My initial decision was made without all of the information. Once all of the information was presented to me, I realized I made a mistake and that I had to correct course,” he wrote. “I consulted with city leadership and they confirmed that I had to rescind my decision to be in compliance. We cannot knowingly violate our own ordinances. I apologize again for the impact this will have on your business.”
Ha wrote back Ammerman one last time, asking again for the city to reconsider.
“Can you please let me know if the city is going to make any good faith effort to work with us or if the short notice and apology is the final decision from the City?” she wrote. “If the decision is final, then I will turn in the park electrical key Monday. “
Ha said she never got a response to that letter. She turned in the key.
And this is why we can't have nice stuff here in roseburg. The non-doers seem to think they rule over all the doers in this town and make it nearly impossible to create anything worthwhile in this town without jumping through a thousand hoops. Absolutely past time for public/city employees to learn their place and get TF out of the way of the people that are trying to make a living, as well as create new businesses in this town. 100
