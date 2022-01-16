A cycling event, a bowling tournament and a new food and event guide are just three of the projects that the City of Roseburg is giving money to in an effort to boost tourism in the area in the face of the continued spread of the coronavirus.
The city’s Economic Development Commission this week agreed to hand out a total of six grants, worth $28,495, to help five local events and a new publication with marketing, advertising and other costs. The money comes from a tax the city imposes on guests staying at local hotels and motels.
The grants are usually distributed twice a year, in the summer and the winter. However, due to a shortfall in tourism revenue connected to the coronavirus, the program was put on hold for the better part of a year. In July it was reinstated, and five grants totaling just under $27,200 were approved.
Here is a look at the grants being issued this round:
- Umpqua Velo Cycling Club — $4,999 to cover marketing and advertising costs associated with the 2022 Vineyard Tour cycling event. The ride is held the Sunday of Labor Day weekend and includes five cycling routes that range in number of miles ridden. Organizers say the first version of this event dates back to the 1980’s.
- Umpqua Valley Quilters Guild — $3,500 to cover marketing and advertising costs for the 2022 Quilt Show, to be held April 22-24 at the Douglas County Fairgrounds. This year will mark the 37th time in which this event has been held. The show typically draws more than 1,000 people.
- Growing Miracles Lavender Garden — $4,999 for advertising and marketing costs associated with the 5th Annual Lavender Festival & Farm Tour. The event is scheduled for July 8-10 at the Growing Miracles Lavender Garden on Lower Garden Valley Road near Cleveland Rapids Park and boat launch. This year the event expects to have more than 50 vendor booths, plus wreath and 50+ vendor booths, with lavender wreath and wand-making classes, as well as food trucks.
- TenDown Bowling & Entertainment — $4,999 for marketing the Oregon State United States Bowling Congress Open Championship to be held in Roseburg in the spring of 2022. The tournament will run over the course of an eight-week period in which tournament play will occur each weekend at TenDown Bowling, located at 2400 NE Diamond Lake Blvd. in Roseburg.
- Umpqua Valley Arts Association — $4,999 to help market the 2022 Summer Arts Festival. The festival is scheduled for the last weekend in June at the Umpqua Valley Arts Association, 1624 W. Harvard in Roseburg. The annual Summer Arts Festival has been occurring in Roseburg for the last 52 years and features more than 100 artist vendors, music and dance stages and food truck vendors. The event typically draws between 8,000 and 14,000 people.
- Thrive Umpqua — $4,999 to develop a comprehensive guide for locally grown and produced food and beverage resources. This guide will be similar to that of the food trail efforts completed by the Partnership, Travel Oregon and most recently Experience Roseburg. The guide will point people to food and beverage-oriented businesses including farms and ranches, restaurants and caterers, food trucks, grocery specialty stores, farmers markets and more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.