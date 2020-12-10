A trade group that represents restaurants in Oregon has launched a legal defense fund to help its members fight what it sees as unfair actions by the state — including restrictions and fines — in the ongoing effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.
The Oregon Restaurant & Lodging Association announced the new legal defense fund this week, and said it will be used to address “multiple inequities” facing Oregon’s restaurant and lodging establishments in their quest to survive restrictions surrounding the coronavirus pandemic.
“Operators from all corners of the state have reached their breaking point and have asked for continued legal support to fight for their rights,” Jason Brandt, president and CEO of the Oregon Restaurant & Lodging Association, said in a news release. “There is a growing list of inequities facing Oregon’s hospitality industry that require additional judicial oversight.”
Tens of thousands of restaurants, hotels, motels and other hospitality businesses have permanently closed across the country due to government mandates, including hundreds in Oregon, the association said.
“Local and state government in Oregon over the past year have taken away business operations for public purposes,” Brandt said. “Small businesses across the state are owed compensation whether we’re talking about taking a dining room for virus mitigation or taking an entire lodging location for a certain duration of time.”
Restaurant and hotel owners across the state are also frustrated by having to pay the same taxes and fees they have in past years, with not adjustment to the current economic situation due to coronavirus restrictions, the association said. For example, they point to increases in unemployment insurance tax rates for 2021 and beyond, county health inspection fees based on the number of dining room seats in an establishment, and licenses for on-premises alcohol consumption.
“There are some local governments in Oregon deserving of recognition for the ways they have provided historic flexibility to operators,” Brandt said. “We need to build on that awareness within our government institutions to illustrate the severity of the situation. No operator should have to pay exponential increases in their unemployment insurance rates or normal costs for county health inspections or on-premises alcohol consumption licenses as if 2020 was another normal year of operation.”
The association said its legal defense fund will provide financial support to hospitality operators interested in moving forward as plaintiffs in court. Lawsuits filed will be based on the circumstances facing restaurant owners, with a focus on government restrictions causing such a business to close permanently.
“There will be those that argue these businesses would have had to close anyway due to the impacts of COVID-19 on consumer demand,” Brandt said. “We can prove that is simply not the case. Financial proof of the direct impact of government restrictions outside of consumer demand is widely available to us and will be shared with the courts as we fight for the survival of Oregon small businesses and the tens of thousands of Oregonian jobs within them.”
The association said 180,000 Oregonians worked in the hospitality industry at the beginning of the year. But since the onset of the pandemic, about 55,000 of them — or 30% — have lost their jobs, the according to association data.
The association also released the results of a recent survey of restaurant owners in Oregon gauging the effect the COVID-19 restrictions have had on their businesses. According to the survey, restaurant owners said:
- Sales are down 30% on average from last year.
- 39% of Oregon operators say it is unlikely their restaurant will still be in business six months from now, if there are no additional relief packages from the federal government.
- 88% of Oregon operators say their current staffing level is lower than what it would normally be in the absence of COVID-19.
- Two-thirds of restaurants are currently more than 20% below normal staffing levels.
The situation is the same nationally, according to a recent survey by the National Restaurant Association, which found:
- 110,000 restaurants nationwide are closed, which is 10,000 more since the last survey a few months ago.
- 52% of former owners of shuttered restaurants say they will not return to the industry.
- 59% of owners report their costs are going up even as sales are going down.
- Restaurants that are now permanently closed were in business an average of 16 years.
