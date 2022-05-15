Editor’s Note: The following is the eighth in a News-Review series being done alphabetically on the wineries and vineyards in Douglas County.
When Steve and Paula Wilson walked through the doors of the tasting room at the Cooper Ridge Winery, they knew almost immediately that their search was over.
The couple had been on the hunt for almost two years, looking to buy a vineyard and winery. They had looked at properties from their home in the San Diego, California, area all the way north to the upper Willamette Valley region of Oregon. They checked out about 20 properties, but until Cooper Ridge, they hadn’t found a business that fit their criteria.
They were hoping to find a winery and tasting room with a view that overlooked the vineyard, a rural property that was a short drive to a decent-sized town and a business that was established and needed no major repairs or changes.
“This place checked all our boxes,” Steve Wilson said. “Everything just fell into place for us. It’s all just perfect. We have no visions of making any major changes.”
“It couldn’t have been a better-packaged deal,” said Paula Wilson. “I wanted to go into a ready-to-roll operation.”
The Wilsons completed the purchase from Robin and Lesa Ray in January. The Wilsons extended the operation’s name to Cooper Ridge Family Estate Winery. The Wilsons anticipate their children, Emily Wilson, a recent graduate of San Diego State University, and Ben Wilson, a junior at Cal State-Northridge University, will help out during the upcoming summer.
“There were other offers, but Robin and Lesa chose us because we had the same vision he did, to be family owned and family operated,” Steve Wilson said.
Robin and Lesa Ray established Cooper Ridge Vineyard in 2008 with the planting of 12 acres. An old walnut orchard was removed from land alongside the North Umpqua River and planted with Merlot, Syrah, Tempranillo, Riesling, Viognier and Grüner Veltliner grapes. On an adjacent bluff, oak and madrone trees and blackberry vines were removed and Pinot Noir grapes were planted.
In 2014, a winery was built and a year later the tasting room with indoor seating and an outdoor patio was opened.
The Wilsons are appreciative of what the Rays established and are eager to move forward with the wine operation. Robin and Lesa Ray have agreed to help out as consultants for a year when needed.
The winery’s staff of winemaker Brian Carlson, tasting room manager Kaila Amos and wine club and marketing manager Heather Williams have continued in their jobs. The labor contractors and vendors are also remaining the same.
“This was such an ideal landing spot for us because it’s been an easy operation to take over,” Paula Wilson said. “There’s been no downtime to make repairs, to plant grapes or train staff.”
The Wilsons, who are now members of the Umpqua Valley Winegrowers Association, said they have been welcomed by Douglas County’s wine community.
Steve, 65, a software engineer, and Paula, 61, an elementary school teacher, have been enjoying wine for several decades and during those years took several wine tasting tours in the Temecula, California, region, about 60 miles north of San Diego. But the idea of owning a vineyard and winery was hatched in just the past few years. Eight years ago, Steve saw that San Diego State University was offering a Business of Wine program. He thought it looked like fun and signed up. The course covered all aspects of the wine business.
“I found it all fascinating,” said Steve who continued taking classes on vineyard management and winemaking. He also signed up and volunteered on weekends at the Hatfield Creek Winery in Ramona, California, about 30 miles northeast of San Diego, to get a more hands-on education. He helped out through two cycles of the harvest, the crush, the press, the winemaking and bottling.
“He would come home and talk about it so I learned from Steve,” said Paula. “This was his gig, it’s what he wanted to do and I supported him.”
His dream of owning a vineyard and winery also became Paula’s and they began their search, gradually expanding it beyond the San Diego area and California into Oregon. They were on their second trip into Oregon to look at properties when Cooper Ridge came on the market. They called it a “perfect fit.”
The Wilsons are enjoying being hands-on with their business, Steve helping in the vineyard, the winery and with marketing, and Paula doing the bookkeeping. Both can also be found in the tasting room during its noon to 7 p.m. Thursday through Sunday hours, welcoming and talking with wine club members and other visitors.
The tasting room offers a small bite menu, but will add music and rotating cuisines on Sundays beginning in mid-June.
The Wilsons said they are fortunate and happy to be living their dream.
