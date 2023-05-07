A Roseburg homebuilder with a history of legal and financial problems is at the center of three civil complaints that are scheduled to be argued in court next week.
Joseph Russi and his former company, Mid Oregon Builders, have left behind a trail of unfinished homes, unpaid loans, government fines and allegations of criminal conduct. Russi and his company were the subject of more than 15 civil complaints in just over a three year span, all filed in Douglas County Circuit Court.
Russi denied the allegations in court filings but could not be reached for comment. His Roseburg attorney, Christopher W. Peterman, did not return an email seeking comment.
On Monday, two of the complaints are scheduled to be heard in court.
One complaint alleges that in the spring of 2019, Russi bought two vacant parcels in Myrtle Creek for a total of $195,000. Russi agreed to pay back both notes, with interest, after a year. He never made any payments, the complaint said. Including interest, he now owes a total of $243,628, plus attorney fees and court costs, according to the complaint. A jury trial in that case is scheduled for June 7.
Also on Monday, a hearing is scheduled in a case in which the plaintiff — Russi’s sister-in-law — is seeking to stop him from allegedly hiding assets in shell companies. The complaint alleges Russi is doing so to avoid paying more than $5 million he and his wife were ordered to pay for mismanaging a family trust, including borrowing millions of dollars and not paying it back.
In November 2021, Russi and his wife, Deborah, were ordered to pay $5.4 million to his sister-in-law for violating the provisions of a family trust that had been set up by Deborah Russi’s parents. The award was issued by an arbitration panel in Douglas County in June 2021 and upheld later that year by a circuit court judge.
However, Deborah Russi’s sister, Catherine Wissenback, has been unable to collect that money. In April 2022, Wissenback filed a complaint in court alleging that Joseph Russi had set up several shell companies to hide his assets, including property.
The complaint had been scheduled to go to trial April 1, but was canceled. Monday’s hearing seeks a judgement in favor of Wissenback. In court filings, Russi has denied the allegations contained in the complaint.
On Tuesday, a hearing is scheduled in connection with two vacant lots on Northeast Alameda Avenue in Roseburg that Russi was supposed to build a home on, but never did. According to the complaint, the owners of the lots deeded them to Russi so he could obtain a construction loan. Russi was supposed to hold the property until construction was completed, then deed it back to the homeowners, the complaint said.
Russi obtained a line of credit construction loan. Contemporaneously with the initial agreement, the plaintiffs entered into a separate agreement with Russi in which they agreed to pay off Russi’s construction loan upon completion of construction and receipt of a deed to the property from Russi. However, Russi never completed the home, the complaint said.
Russi deeded the property back to them in June 2021, and they hired another contractor to finish the home. In April 2022, the homeowners — fearing other parties Russi owed money to would come after the property — filed a complaint in court to gain clear title to the property.
Judge Kathleen E. Johnson is scheduled to preside over all three hearings.
Over the last few years, Russi and Mid Oregon Builders have been repeatedly sued for non-payment and breach of contract, fined more than $300,000 by the state for a host of workplace violations and been the target of a dozen Oregon Department of Revenue liens, including one in the summer of 2021 for $340,000.
Because of those problems, Mid Oregon Builders had work halted on at least 85 of its homes in Douglas County. Russi and co-owners David Duncan and Shea Cambridge dissolved Mid Oregon Builders in 2021, leaving dozens of homes unfinished and reportedly more than 50 employees without paychecks or their W-2 forms so they could file their taxes.
Russi is the target of a complaint lodged with the Oregon Bureau of Labor & Industries that accuses him of a myriad of “illicit and unlawful” activities, including sexual assault, tax evasion, fraud and forgery. The bureau confirmed it has an active investigation in connection with the complaint, which has been open for three years.
Russi currently owes more than $5 million from seven unpaid judgements rendered against him in the last two years, court records show. He did satisfy four judgements totaling nearly $1.2 million in 2020.
