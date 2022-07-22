Doug Feldkamp, left, and Steve Feldkamp are the former owners of Umpqua Dairy. Karol Orth started working for their father, Bob, as his assistant in 1964. Orth retired in June 2022, after working for the company for 58 years.
Umpqua Dairy employees and delivery fleet, in the 1960s, in Roseburg.
Photo courtesy Umpqua Dairy
In 1964, through a recommendation from a teacher, Karol Orth took a job at Umpqua Dairy as the assistant to Bob Feldkamp, the then-owner of Umpqua Dairy. For just shy of six decades, Orth worked diligently in various roles until her retirement at the end of June 2022.
“After 58 years, I just decided it was time,” said Orth. “I had been there since right out of high school.”
Orth worked as the owner’s assistant for a few years before going to work in data processing and ordering.
“15 years after she started, we brought in an IBM 34 and Karol was put in charge as the data entry administrator and the overseer of the computer system,” said Steve Feldkamp, the dairy’s former co-owner. “Karol was there every single day at 6 a.m. and would not leave until 5 p.m. She really enjoyed working and did a great job.”
Orth left Umpqua Dairy in a time of transition.
“My brother and I sold the dairy back in 2021 on Apr. 1, but we wanted to be sure to sell to someone that wasn’t going to dismantle the dairy, sell everything off and close it down,” Feldkamp said. “We found a good buyer in Producers Dairy.”
Before selling, Umpqua Dairy had been owned locally since 1931. At one time, it boasted a roster of 230 employees.
“We needed to find the right fit,” Feldkamp said. “Producers Dairy is a third-generation organization with a plant in Fresno, California. They also have a plant in Reno, Nevada, that maintains the Model Dairy brand and a plant in Oakland, California, that maintains the Berkley Farm Brand.
“Producers Dairy has no intention of ending the Umpqua Dairy brand,” he added. “In fact, they plan to keep the dairy local and expand the Umpqua Dairy brand throughout Oregon.”
With changes abound and new ownership finding its way into the Roseburg community, Orth puts things into perspective.
“I am just trying to figure out what to do with my time,” she said. “I do have a lot of yard projects to do.”
