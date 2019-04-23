DC Hydroponics and Organics left its home in Green for a more central, if smaller location for the indoor and outdoor gardening supply store in Roseburg.
The store packed up and moved from 1775 Green Siding Rd. to 638 W Harrison St. in March and Manager Randy Rose said it was the right decision.
“When we first opened the store, we liked being a little bit out of the way for discretion, but not too far out of town,” Rose said. “I think we were just missing out on the in-town business, so it was just the right move for us, being closer to our clients.”
Rose has run the business since it opened in 2011. He’s learning new procedures in the new space.
“Not up on our feet yet, but I never am anyway!” Rose wrote on the store’s Facebook page after the move.
The store carries plant lighting, areomixers, hydroponics starter kits, fertilizer and other indoor and outdoor gardening supplies. Rose said the move was “swift.”
“It’s wonderful; it’s a much nicer building, much nicer location, much more comfortable,” Rose said. “The only thing that changed about it is the overall size. We have lost a little bit of size coming from out there, but the trade-off is we’re right in the middle of town.”
He said the foot traffic has been nice and business has picked up since the move.
“Everything is great,” Rose said. “I love being here. Always, no matter where you are, you’re going to have a certain customer or a handful who are around the corner from you and now they’re not, but I’ve had way more customers who are glad that I’m closer to them than customers who are regretful that I am not.”
