After 46 years of building hundreds of homes for the Roseburg community, building churches abroad and spending countless hours supporting local sports, John Miguelena and Lynn Shelby have decided to close the doors to Shelby and Miguelina Construction Company.

Drew Winkelmaier is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at dwinkelmaier@nrtoday.com.

