Shouts of “get him” and “I got hit” rang through the YMCA skating rink Wednesday afternoon, accompanied by arrows whizzing through the air. A group of adults and kids were in the midst of a heated round of arrow tag — think paintball meets dodgeball.
Darrell Orth, owner of Pete’s Drive-In, started Arrow Tag of Roseburg in January, after experiencing the thrill of the game at a father-son church retreat over the past few summers with his son, Darrell Orth. Getting home and describing the game to his daughter, Josie Orth, and friends, Orth decided it was time to invest since they wanted to play too and could not join the father-son retreat.
Orth invested in the gear and is working at a “grassroots” level to get the word out about the new business and opportunity for the Roseburg community to enjoy a game of arrow tag.
“We’re available for birthday parties, it’s great for team-building,” Orth said. “This is a good way for people to be able to learn to communicate with each other in a high stress, interactive way.”
Arrow tag is similar to dodgeball — two teams start on opposing ends of a court with a pile of arrows in the middle. On “go” people rush to the center, grabbing as many arrows as they can and rushing back to their bow to begin shooting at the opposing team. A number of posts serve as cover to hide from the flying arrows because as soon as one hits, you’re out.
While it may sound dangerous, the arrows have soft rubber tips and each participant wears a shield to protect their face. Getting hit with an arrow is not painful in the least, according to the Orth kids.
“It might look intimidating, but it’s just fun,” 10-year-old Josie Orth said.
On Wednesday afternoon, Darrell Orth and his kids brought the arrow tag equipment to the large gym inside the YMCA of Douglas County, where Youth Space, a partnership with Douglas Education Service District, had rented the services for their youth that day.
“There’s nothing around here for teens or young people to do,” Youth Development Mentor Marcia Webber said. “And this would be a good staple in our community to have something like this bringing kids out of the house and off the computers.”
Though there was only one student who showed up to Youth Space that day, Webber said she is excited about the possibility of offering arrow tag to the students on a more regular basis. With few youth there, staff members were happy to participate in the game, proving that arrow tag is suited for adults and kids alike.
Arrow Tag of Roseburg is available for booking through arrowtagroseburg.com, at 541-649-2599 or on Facebook.
“We’re available for parties, we’re available for team-building, companies,” Orth said. “The way the economy is right now pricing can be negotiable, under circumstances. Because we’re all about family.”
Nika Bartoo-Smith is a Snowden Intern for The News-Review, she can be reached at nsmith@nrtoday.com.
