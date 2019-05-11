Bigfoot Beverages is facing two lawsuits totaling more than $1 million for a car accident in April 2017.
Jack Christensen was driving a Bigfoot Beverages truck on Garden Valley Boulevard when he hit Marshal Bogard’s Toyota Tacoma, injuring him and his passenger Shawn Webb the claims said.
Both of the plaintiffs claim Christensen and the company were negligent. Bigfoot Beverages declined to comment.
Both Bogard and Webb claimed a list of injuries caused by the accident rendering them “sick, sore, lame and disabled.”
Bogard’s claim includes a contrecoup mild concussion, mental and emotional distress and damage to his spine, neck and shoulders. He is asking for $181,000. He could not be reached for comment and his lawyer declined to comment on the case.
Webb’s claim includes headaches and cervical, thoracic, lumbar and shoulder injuries. He is asking for $996,000.
Both Bogard and Webb have been in the Douglas County court system for different claims for and against them individually since 2001.
Bigfoot Beverages has been operating in Roseburg since 1947 as Fullerton Beverages and rebranded most recently as Bigfoot Beverages in 2012.
