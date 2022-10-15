IDLEYLD PARK — Fresh faces are bringing in fresh ideas as the new owners of the Dogwood Motel.
Tez Stair and Melissa Jones, both 34, took over ownership of the North Umpqua River landmark as long-time proprietor Norman Call prepared for retirement. The couple has called the Glide area home for a few years. Their home atop nearby Evergreen Springs Lane miraculously survived the 2020 Archie Creek Fire.
With the help of family, Stair and Jones pulled together the $350,000 down payment on the historic lodge, a favorite among fishermen and families just east of Susan Creek.
“We had no idea how it would work out, but it’s a beautiful place,” Jones said of both the motel property and the area in general.
“This has been a full family affair,” Stair added.
The couple has brought in fresh ideas, including a Starlink satellite internet installation to improve web access for the motel.
“We wanted to modernize, streamline things a little, but this place has a spirit,” Stair said.
The motel now has an online booking system which is up and running as people get more accustomed to more and more virtual aspects of life.
“They’re an interesting young couple, very, very smart,” Call said Friday from his new home in Sutherlin. “They’re really nice people and they really want to improve the Dogwood, so I’m real happy about that.
“They’re pulling it off. They can’t wait for me to get out of there so they can get to work,” added Call, who said he plans to begin moving out of the motel Monday.
The couple said they fell in love with the area surrounding the North Umpqua River east of Glide on a visit with friends.
“Other than being car-dependent, everything else out here was perfect,” Stair said. “We really wanted to move here.”
Now that the couple has the reins, they will continue to work to bring the rustic cabins into the 21st century.
“The Dogwood is an institution,” Stair said. “You can’t buy this kind of reputation, can’t buy this kind of history. This place has a spirit.
“We’re going to be real careful not to screw it up. It’s a lot to live up to.”
And that neon Dogwood Motel sign next to Highway 138? Stair said that sign, a landmark in and of itself, isn’t going anywhere.
For more information on reservations or motel amenities, visit www.dogwoodmotel.com, visit the motel’s Facebook page, or make an old-fashioned phone call to 541-496-3403.
Donovan Brink is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at dbrink@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4219.
