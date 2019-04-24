The Small Business Development Center is hosting a workshop for business owners to address community culture and retaining employees.
The workshop is called Bridging the Gap: Building a Place Where People Love to Work and will take place on Friday at the Danny Lang Center at Umpqua Community College.
“How do you build a culture in your company?” Director at the center Debbie Caterson said. “This Bridging the Gap is amazing. We’re all in the same game of helping small businesses.”
Caterson said they had about 40 businesses last year and she is hoping to double that for Friday’s workshop.
The event will be led by a local and a corporate member of Dutch Bros. Coffee and the president of Overhead Door Company of Roseburg and will spend the day examining company culture and looking at strategies to recruit and retain employees.
The workshop will start at 8:30 a.m. and end at 2 p.m. with lunch provided. The event is $75 per person with discounts for Umpqua Community College Students. Registration is open at www.regonline.com/bridgegap2019 or by calling 541-440-4668.
