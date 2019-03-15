Asbestos removal for the old Safeway building at 406 SE Rose St. started on Wednesday. The building will go in front of the Historic Resource Review Commission on March 20 before it can receive a complete demolition permit.
The Downtown Roseburg Association released a survey asking the community what they want the downtown area to look like in preparation for the Oregon Main Street Association’s refresh in April.
Aspen Chiropractic opened in Roseburg at 2569 NW Edenbower Blvd.
Free Spirit Skin opened in Roseburg. The esthetics salon is operated by a licensed esthetician with 15 years of experience and is inside the Bliss Salon at 569 SE Jackson St.
Big Lick Farm in Winston is closing and selling. The owners are in negotiations with the owners of Brosi Sugartree Farms. They expect to finalize the sale in April.
M & M Printers in Roseburg is closing at the end of March.
Si Casa Flores in Roseburg closed. The restaurant’s location in Sutherlin, however, is still open.
