The City of Roseburg Airport Commission recommended the City Council award the Runway 16/34 edge lighting and NAVAID improvements to Colvico, Inc. for $540,886. It also recommended the council adopt a resolution to authorizing accepting grants from the Federal Aviation Association for the project.
Munchies closed in Glide. The family burger restaurant has been open for over 30 years.
Grandma’s Snack Shack is closing after health problems and setbacks due to the weather. The snack shack has been open for almost nine years.
Wildlife Safari improved the train that goes through the park by taking it past the new Raptor’s Ridge, a birds of prey exhibit.
NeighborWorks Umpqua is taking applications for home repair project funding as part of the Community Development Block Grant. The application is open for homeowners in Roseburg, Myrtle Creek and Winston.
NeighborWorks Umpqua is still looking for two applicants for the DreamBuilders program in Myrtle Creek in the Gallahad Loop neighborhood before construction begins.
