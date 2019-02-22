City of Roseburg Public Works Commission recommended several projects at the Feb. 14 meeting. It recommended the City Council authorize the 2019 Pavement Rehabilitation design services, a preliminary design contract for the Douglas Avenue Improvements and an agreement to pre-fund the design and right-of-way acquisition for the I-5 Exit 125 project.
City of Reedsport sent out a request for proposal for a certified public accounting firm to perform the city and the Reedsport Urban Renewal Agency’s annual audit service.
Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife is looking for a landowner representative for the statewide Access & Habitat Board. The seven volunteer board members typically meet at lear four times a year to review project funding applications, hear public testimony and act as liaisons between the program and the public.
