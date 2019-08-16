NeighborWorks Umpqua is hosting a groundbreaking ceremony at 11 a.m., Aug. 29 at 2843 NE Douglas Ave. for the low-income housing community, Deer Creek Village. The organization expects to have people move in by mid-2020.
Oregon Liquor Control Commission updated its signage for acceptable identification requirements for marijuana and alcohol in accordance with Oregon statutes. Signs are available for download on the OLCC website.
The Umpqua Valley Home Builders Association will host the 2019 Showcase of Homes from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. ON Sept. 14 and 15. The showcase will feature five home to inspire visitors.
Tickets are $12 or $10 with a donation of two cans of food. More information is available on Facebook as Umpqua Valley Showcase of Homes.
Housing Authority of Douglas County, Oregon is celebrating its 75th anniversary on Sept. 5. The organization helps with housing low-income and financially-burdened community members in Douglas County.
Ulta Beauty is looking for a general manager and a salon manager for the new store opening in the Roseburg Marketplace. The advertisement was posted one week ago, and the Illinois-based company could not be reached for comment.
