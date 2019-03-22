Frasier’s Barbershop opened at 655 SE Jackson St. in Downtown Roseburg. Joshua Frasier runs the walk-in only barbershop after being overseas with the National Guard for a year.

Oregon Department of Forestry invites public comments on planned projects, timber sales and other management activities in state-owned forest for fiscal year 2020. The comment period is open until May 2 via online survey at www.surveymonkey.com/r/6YVN2RC, the department website at www.oregon.gov/ODF/AboutODF/Pages/Comment.aspx, or mailed to ODF Public Affairs, 2600 State St., Salem, OR 97310.

Phoenix School was announced as the first high school to be Blue Zones Project approved. The approval was celebrated on Thursday morning.

Neighborworks Umpqua will change it’s Dream$avers program to focus on first-time applicants. As of April 1, only people who have not previously graduated from the Individual Saving Account service will be able to apply. The program matches applicants’ savings towards specific goals at a rate of 3-to-1.

The News-Review

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Business reporter

Janelle Polcyn is the business reporter at the News-Review, graduated from the University of Texas, and is a podcast enthusiast.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.