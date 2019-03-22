Frasier’s Barbershop opened at 655 SE Jackson St. in Downtown Roseburg. Joshua Frasier runs the walk-in only barbershop after being overseas with the National Guard for a year.
Oregon Department of Forestry invites public comments on planned projects, timber sales and other management activities in state-owned forest for fiscal year 2020. The comment period is open until May 2 via online survey at www.surveymonkey.com/r/6YVN2RC, the department website at www.oregon.gov/ODF/AboutODF/Pages/Comment.aspx, or mailed to ODF Public Affairs, 2600 State St., Salem, OR 97310.
Phoenix School was announced as the first high school to be Blue Zones Project approved. The approval was celebrated on Thursday morning.
Neighborworks Umpqua will change it’s Dream$avers program to focus on first-time applicants. As of April 1, only people who have not previously graduated from the Individual Saving Account service will be able to apply. The program matches applicants’ savings towards specific goals at a rate of 3-to-1.
