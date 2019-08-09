The Oregon Heritage Commission is offering grants for qualified projects for the conservation, development and interpretation of Oregon’s cultural heritage. Awards typically range between $5,000 and $20,000. The grant application is due by Oct. 1.
The Hair Garage application for an Oregon Liquor Control Commission license was entered into the registry for the business’s new location at 1035 SE Oak St. The limited on-premise and off-premise license application was entered July 29.
Bumgardners Landscape Management, Inc. from Central Point filed a business license with the City of Roseburg on July 30.
Casey’s Accredited Soothing Hypnosis owned by Casey McMillen filed for a business license at 832 Highland Street with the City of Roseburg. The application was filed on July 24.
Sparkle Cleaning owned by Faith Gantt filed for a business license with the City of Roseburg on July 30.
Fun Cuisine Catering owned by Patches and Audrey Patellis filed for a business license with the City of Roseburg on July 5.
Shortcut Market owned by Gurdial Singh at 508 NE Winchester Street filed for a business license with the City of Roseburg on July 24.
Ingvalson Painting in Sutherlin filed for a business license with the City of Roseburg on July 15. It was filed by Deyton Ingvalson and Brad Hahn.
Inside-Out owned by Randy Anderson filed for a business license with the City of Roseburg on July 30.
2nd Chance Value Motors owned Chris Konig and Mark Silva-Horta at 138 NW Garden Valley Blvd. filed for business license with the City of Roseburg on July 30.
Si Casa Roseburg, doing business as Si Casa Mexican Restaurant and Bar owned by Mariela Flores filed for business license with the City of Roseburg on July 30. The restaurant applied for the license for the location of the Garden Valley Grill, formerly Brutke’s Wagon Wheel.
Roseburg Glass filed for a business license with the City of Roseburg at 719 SE Spruce St. on July 24.
Winston Notary Services at 621 SE Cass St. filed for a business license with the City of Roseburg. Charletta W Allensworth filed for the application on July 19.
