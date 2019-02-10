NAPA in Sutherlin sold to Corey and Jason Cross who own the NAPA in Drain, on Feb. 1. The NAPA in Roseburg will be sold to the manager of that store in April.
NeighborWorks Umpqua PC Repair and IT Services will stop accepting new clients as of Feb. 15. Shawn Romine will move to a reduced role and Teankum Conway will be the IT Manager.
Douglas County filed for a building permit for Umpqua Dunes RV Park in Reedsport. The permit is valued at $8,000 and is for the Discovery Point RV Park purchased by the county in March.
United Community Action Network Executive Director announces retirement. Mike Fieldman has been the organization director for 20 years and announced his retirement on Feb. 6. He will stay until a new leader is hired.
Riddlehoof LLC files for permit for Dollar Tree and Grocery Outlet in Myrtle Creek valued at $2.5 million. The project is managed by Dickerhoof Properties and will eventually house other stores.
Lookingglass Brewery filed for a building permit for a future brew system in order to meet demand. At present the brewery frequently runs out and the public-facing brew system will increase capacity.
