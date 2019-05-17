The Hair Garage received approval for an Oregon Liquor Control Commission permit from the City of Roseburg. The business is located at 1035 SE Oak St.
The Phoenix Youth Corps is recruiting members from 14 to 24 years old for the summer programs. The youth will be hired to work outdoors to complete projects partnered with the Roseburg Bureau of Land Managements and the U.S. Forestry Service in the Umpqua National Forest.
Beast Burgers food truck specializing in unusual game meat like elk, bison and kobe beef opened in Glide at 20069 North Umpqua Highway.
