Northwest Community Credit Union awarded scholarships up to $3,500 to four Roseburg High School students; Lacey Rhodes, Lily Wheaton, Paris Coleman, and Lindsey Willis. The credit union gave scholarships to 21 Oregon high school seniors.
Better Business Bureau Northwest + Pacific reported New Jersey-based company, Troys Florist, has an F-rating after numerous complains of failing to deliver online flower orders. The bureau warned that the company boosts ads to look local.
Fabform Industries Inc., and Roseburg High School partnered to build a 14-foot by 7-foot hydraulic dump trailer, finished in May. It is the largest project the welding/manufacturing program has done in the seven years it’s been at the high school.
Downtown Roseburg Street Faire will return at 11 a.m. on Sunday on SE Jackson Street. Local businesses will be in stores and on the street with vendors, games and local music. NeighborWorks Umpqua joined this year as the planning partner.
The Ford Family Foundation selected the five Oregon visual artists for the 10th class of 2019 Hallie Ford Fellows. Artists receive $25,000 unrestricted awards to support Oregon visual artists and their projects.
Roseburg Forest Products named Rick Whitmore as the new director of supply chain and logistics. He came from 3Strand.Solutions, a supply chain, transportation and logistics consulting group.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.