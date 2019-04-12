City of Roseburg recommended the Oregon Liquor Control Commission approve all of the 2019 renewal applications from licensees in the city at the City Council meeting on Monday.
City of Roseburg awarded the Riverfront Park Multi-Use Path Renovation Phase 2 Project to the lowest responsible bidder, K&B Quality Excavation, for $129,398.15 upon expiration of the seven-day notice of intent to award period.
Boys and Girls Club of the Umpqua Valley received a $5,000 donation from U.S. Cellular to provide science, technology, engineering and match educational opportunities. This is the fifth year U.S. Cellular donated to the organization for the enrichment programs.
